The following editorial appeared in The Union-Recorder in Milledgeville, Georgia. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Preliminary estimates suggest that the global pandemic has not only impacted our health and economy but also our roadways. According to a report released last month, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates of crash fatalities in 2020 involving motor vehicle occupants, motorcyclists and people walking and biking show that an estimated 38,680 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes – the largest projected number of fatalities since 2007.
Preliminary finding show that traffic fatalities rose in most major categories over 2019:
• Passenger vehicle occupants (23,395, up 5%)
• Pedestrians (6,205, flat from 2019)
• Motorcyclists (5,015, up 9%)
• Pedalcyclists (people on bikes) (846, up 5%)
What’s worse is people are dying and others are being seriously injured and much of it is completely preventable.
A high percentage of traffic accidents are caused by distracted driving, and it is obvious that far too many drivers simply ignore hands-free laws that prohibit handling your cellphone while driving.
The law is intended to protect everyone – the driver, passengers and everyone else on the roadways. The law prohibits drivers from having a phone or stand-alone electronic device in their hands or touching any part of their body while operating a motor vehicle on roadways.
But we have all seen violations on our roads – and many of us are guilty of being violators ourselves.
Under the law, a Bluetooth speakerphone, earpiece, electronic watch or wireless headset is allowed so long as it is not being operated by the driver’s hand. The use of GPS and navigational devices are allowed but drivers cannot have a phone in their hand or supported by any part of their body. The law is designed to prevent cellphones from interfering with a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle and keep attention on the road.
The law allows drivers to use hands-free technology to make or receive phone calls and use GPS devices, but drivers cannot at any time use their phones to write, read or send text messages, e-mails, social media and internet data. The use of voice-to-text technology is allowed, state highway officials have explained.
To keep it simple, you cannot have a phone in your hands or on any part of your body. You cannot legally text, email or surf the internet on your phone, at all, when you are driving.
We are not saying all accidents are the driver’s fault or that all are caused by distracted driving, but distracted and impaired driving contribute to a high percentage of fatal accidents, and those are things completely under your control.
School is back in session, college campuses are busy again and people are increasingly returning to their normal travel routines.
We need to do our part at avoiding the accidents that are preventable by obeying the law.
Please drive carefully.
