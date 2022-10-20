The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It doesn’t necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
While there is increased awareness during October’s National Bullying Prevention Month, the issue of bullying remains constantly prevalent in many of our schools, and one that is growing as technology continues to give access to more and more people.
Unfortunately, despite increased awareness, preventative programs in schools and continued punishments for those found bullying others, the problem of bullying is likely growing.
Technology, bolstered by social media and constant connectivity can not only extend bullying outside of the physical school building and long after school hours, but it can also go viral almost instantly.
Cyberbullying is having a devastating impact on a demographic still wobbling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on social and emotional skills, classroom performance and general personal contact.
This is what can make cyberbullying so devastating.
“With cyberbullying, targets may not know who is targeting them, or why. The aggressor can cloak his or her identity using anonymous accounts and pseudonymous screen names,” cyberbullying.org wrote in its 2022 response guide.
“The hurtful actions of those who cyberbully can more easily go viral; that is, a large number of people (at school, in the neighborhood, in the city, in the world) can participate in the victimization, or at least find out about the incident with a few keystrokes or touchscreen impressions. It seems, then, that the pool of potential targets, aggressors, and witnesses/bystanders is limitless. ... Some teens simply might not realize the serious harm they are causing because they are sheltered from the target’s response.”
In a commentary written for The Chicago Tribune, Jerald McNair, a school administrator in Illinois noted that “Middle school students may be more likely to take part in bullying, because those are the years when youths begin to exhibit their independence. They become more aware of their bodies and how they are perceived by their peers, which makes them more likely to fall prey to peer pressure.”
This is a problem we must continue to tackle together. From school leaders tracking ever moving goal posts, to parents teaching, monitoring and counseling their children on how to act on social media, to students who can be the first line of protection when a friend is bullied, we can all do our part to raise awareness on this uncalled for practice.
