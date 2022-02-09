The following editorial appeared in the Mankato Free Press, Minnesota, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
If you’re already a curling fan or participant in the winter sport, you might have to put down a mug of brew to do this, but the men’s Olympic curling team deserves a round of applause.
OK, they are in Beijing and competition hasn’t gotten serious yet, but they are already sweeping up plenty of attention from fans across the country.
And we are like proud relatives who can brag about our Midwestern connections to the team that is in the spotlight, especially because one of the athletes, 31-year-old John Landsteiner, grew up in Mapleton, Minnesota.
All kinds of media are giving the men’s curling team coverage, including the Jan. 30 Parade magazine featuring them on its cover.
Not surprising to us, the story described the “low-key humility” that goes with the sport that quietly continues as always but gains more attention when the Olympics roll around.
Team captain John Shuster, a Chisholm native, was even chosen to carry the U.S. flag for Friday’s opening ceremonies.
But here’s the crux of why this recent attention is interesting. We already knew the value of curling and why it’s special.
Curling is part of many Minnesotans’ winters.
You don’t have to get your hands on a bobsled, find a luge track or travel to a mountain range to do your sport.
For many Midwesterners, especially those with Scottish ties like in Mapleton, curling has been a reason to gather, compete and socialize throughout generations.
After a match, it’s tradition to sit down with your opponent and have a drink together.
Shuster, making his fifth consecutive trip to the Olympics, didn’t put on fancy airs when describing the sport that he excels in to Parade: “Curling is like a giant frozen Slip ’N Slide – the kids’ game. That’s cool … isn’t it?”
That accessibility and ease of taking up the sport are what has attracted about 25,000 people to join curling clubs in the U.S., according to USA Curling. The sport is well-established in the Midwest but also has been spreading to every part of the country.
So seeing the U.S. men’s Olympic team compete will be a treat, but we know they won’t let it go to their heads. Most of them were on the gold medal-winning 2018 team, so they know the drill. They aren’t about chasing big fame and fortune – although they did mention that a beer sponsor wouldn’t be such a bad thing.
We’d put down our brooms and raise a glass to that.
