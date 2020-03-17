The following editorial is from LNP. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
It’s time for a Tuesday morning mini-lesson on how music copyright and royalties work.
First up, here’s an excerpt from the Constitution: “The Congress shall have Power ... To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries.”
Those words provided the foundation for United States copyright law.
The phrase “useful Arts” very much includes music. And so copyright law protects original music and lyrics. The most common examples are songs and compositions for movies, TV and advertising, but any original work is covered.
And it’s covered upon creation.
As copyright.gov, the website of the United States Copyright Office, notes: “Work is under copyright protection the moment it is created and fixed in a tangible form that ... is perceptible either directly or with the aid of a machine or device.”
So, original works do not have to be registered to be protected. But it’s not enough to just be protected. Creators don’t have the time to deal with everyone who wants to use their music. Enforcing and profiting from copyrights would be daunting.
And so there are performance rights organizations – such as ASCAP – that serve the function of collecting royalties from entities that want to use works of music and then passing those royalties back to the creators.
ASCAP, a nonprofit, was formed in 1914. It monitors public performances of its members’ music and makes sure they are correctly compensated. Some of its first clients were creators Irving Berlin and John Philip Sousa.
Today, 106 years later, it’s looking out for artists who have written popular songs such as “Jump Around” and “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)”.
And that’s how one Manheim Township business came to be sued for multiple alleged copyright violations, according to LNP LancasterOnline’s Stairiker.
According to court documents, Jukebox Nightclub, 1703 New Holland Pike, initially entered into a licensing agreement with ASCAP in May 2009.
“ASCAP licensing fees vary depending on the business in question, though yearly fees are typically determined by a combination of whether music is performed live, how and how often the music is performed, occupancy and if a cover charge is collected at the door,” Stairiker explained.
Again according to court documents, Jukebox Nightclub continued to pay its fee until 2018, but representatives of ASCAP “have been rebuffed since then in efforts to contact the Jukebox and reinstate the licensing agreement,” Stairiker reported.
The lawsuit claims that three ASCAP-represented songs, including “Jump Around,” were performed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 at Jukebox Nightclub.
“After over a year of not hearing from businesses that infringe works, ASCAP will usually hire an independent investigator to visit the business and report the songs that were played on a given night,” Stairiker wrote.
In filing lawsuits of this type, ASCAP says its primary aim is to protect the rights of its member artists.
That seems more than fair.
“We don’t necessarily want to litigate this at the end of the day,” Jackson Wagener, vice president of business and legal affairs at ASCAP, told LNP LancasterOnline in a phone interview. “We’re looking to settle and get an amicable settlement agreement. That’s our preference.”
When it comes to monetary damages that could arise from successful lawsuits, Wagener said it’s not about overly punitive damages but, rather, “The rationale that judges have picked up on is that it can’t be cheaper to ignore your rights under the copyright law than it is to comply.”
That makes sense to us, too.
Ultimately, we share ASCAP’s stance that the fairest thing for all sides is for businesses to pay their licensing fees.
“We want every business that uses music to prosper, including bars and restaurants,” ASCAP Chairman and President Paul Williams stated in a news release. “After all, as songwriters and composers, we are small business owners, too, and music is more than an art form for us. It’s how we put food on the table and send our kids to school.”
We hope that’s a note we can all agree upon.
