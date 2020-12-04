The following editorial appeared in the Niagara (New York) Gazette, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
At this point, it’s really unconscionable for the two major parties that run the United States government to have failed to come to terms on a stimulus package aimed at helping Americans, especially small business owners, survive one of the most trying periods in modern history.
Members of Congress, Democrats and Republicans both, don’t have to look too far for evidence of the need.
They can see it in the lengthy lines at food pantries and outside human services offices across the country.
In case anyone forgot, millions of Americans either lost their job or saw their work hours reduced as a result of COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions.
Many of those millions have families for which they are responsible.
Many of them went into the Thanksgiving holiday having to accept handouts instead of being in a comfortable enough position to give to others in need.
We’re very concerned for those who own small businesses, restaurants and bars included.
Those who have carried on despite the challenges must now contend with the possibility of another round of even tighter lockdown, the type that is necessary to protect public health but may deal a fatal blow to a small business.
It now appears likely that one or more promising vaccine candidates will be approved for distribution perhaps before the end of the month. The process will start with the elderly and front-line workers, eventually moving through the rest of the country’s population.
Should vaccination prove effective, it may only be a few more months before the nation can begin to move back to something more closely resembling “normal.”
In the interim, small business owners cannot do any more than they already are doing to stay afloat.
They can only limit operations to a certain point, beyond which it is too difficult to remain open and solvent.
While most agree with the need to restrict movement and activity during the pandemic, they also must maintain the means to work and earn so they can continue to cover their mortgage, their rent and other essential costs of living.
We normally do not advocate for government bailouts, but the pandemic’s heavy toll is undeniable. We can’t help but ask, how was it OK for the United States to bail out General Motors and other Wall Street heavyweights only a decade ago, but it’s not OK now to aid mom-and-pop shop operators in their time of existential crisis?
The pain is real and help is needed and justified.
Get moving, Congress, before it’s too late.
