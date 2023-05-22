The following editorial appeared in The Cumberland (Md.) Times-News. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune- Democrat.
The opioid epidemic and drug overdoses are an undercurrent running through our lives in Appalachia. Fentanyl might as well be a dirty word said with grief and disgust.
We cannot escape the reality that the drug plague is hurting people and destroying families.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were around 109,680 overdose deaths in the U.S. last year, which is a 2% increase from 2021’s number.
Obviously not great – even one overdose death is too many – yet improved from the 15% increase in 2021 and the 30% increase in 2020.
“The fact that it does seem to be flattening out, at least at a national level, is encouraging,” said Katherine Keyes, a Columbia University epidemiology professor whose research focuses on drug use, “but these numbers are still extraordinarily high.”
There is hope, however, that our efforts to combat drug overdoses are making an impact.
A recent report from CDC officials showed that, while drug overdoses increased nationally last year at a slower rate than during the pandemic, they decreased in Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
In Maryland, from 2021 to 2022, overdose deaths dropped by 7.84%. In West Virginia, that number was 7.62%. In Pennsylvania, deaths decreased 5.16%.
The fact that our states have been some of the hardest hit by the drug epidemic and that we are now headed in the other direction may be a sign that our learned experiences and practices to combat overdoses are working.
We’ve seen a similar trend locally. Overdose deaths were down last year in Cumberland. Use of the opioid reversing drug Narcan has saved countless lives, as have outreach efforts from groups such as AHEC West.
The trend is cause for optimism, but not celebration. We have to stay focused on continuing to battle the drug crisis and can’t let up. It’ll be an ongoing battle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.