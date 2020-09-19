The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
It’s not often that we have an opportunity to report that a piece of legislation received bipartisan, unanimous approval, but all is good when there is complete agreement that rural areas of Pennsylvania deserve reliable, fast internet service.
The state Senate last week adopted – with a unanimous 50-0 vote – Senate Bill 835, which would authorize funding for high-speed broadband infrastructure development in underserved regions across the commonwealth.
The bill would establish a grant program to extend deployment of facilities that are currently providing broadband service and would limit the funding to those entities that have demonstrated the ability to build and administer the systems.
The bill also requires that the funding be used only in underserved areas that have much slower internet services than those routinely found in larger communities, and requires that entities competing to build and operate the broadband services contribute 20% of the total project costs.
“Representing an area the majority of which is rural, I see firsthand how many of my constituents do not have access to reliable high-speed internet,” said state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township.
“Reliable high-speed internet affords access to more educational opportunities and more high paying jobs,” he wrote in a memo to colleagues.
The disparity between lightning-fast internet services in cities and larger communities as opposed to slow or no internet services in rural regions is referred to as the “digital divide.” It has been a lingering problem for years, but has become more pronounced during the coronavirus pandemic as schools were forced to implement online educational programs for students and residents who turned to digital technology to stay in touch with isolated family and friends.
Expansion of high-speed internet services into rural areas will be a complex effort. Advocacy from all levels of government will be necessary to finally bring faster, reliable online access – the same services offered to those in populated regions for years – to those who live and work in rural Pennsylvania.
We encourage state legislators to keep rural broadband expansion bills moving toward the governor’s desk.
