The following editorial appeared in the Sunbury Daily Item. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s threat to shut down highway construction and hundreds of road and bridge repair projects because of funding issues underscores the importance of maintaining communication and transparency across the executive and legislative branches of government, especially during an economic and health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state’s transportation department backed down Tuesday from its threatened work stoppage after state lawmakers pledged to tackle PennDOT’s funding crisis when they return to session in January.
In a surprising announcement last week, PennDOT warned that it might stop highway construction and repair projects unless lawmakers gave the agency the authority to borrow $600 million to pay the bills as it scrambles to adjust to decreased gas tax revenue caused by reduced travel during the pandemic.
Lawmakers questioned why PennDOT did not provide more warning before seeking the borrowing authorization. State Sen. John Gordner, R-27, of Columbia County, whose district is the location of the huge Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation bypass project, noted that PennDOT had warned about its gas tax funding issues, but agency officials had not said anything about needing to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars until the middle of November, just a few days before the end of the 2020 legislative session.
“Saying ‘We’re short of money’ is different than saying, ‘We’re out of cash in two weeks and we’re shutting down the program,’” said state Sen. Kim Ward, the chairwoman of the state Senate Transportation Committee.
State and industry officials said shutting down multi-million-dollar highway, road and bridge projects would have wreaked havoc, the last thing we need as we work to recover and rebuild a fragile economy decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thankfully, Gov. Tom Wolf agreed to allow the road and bridge work to continue this week after lawmakers pledged to tackle PennDOT’s funding crisis when they return to session in January.
Highway projects and the jobs they support have linkages that reach through all levels of the state and local economy.
So, as we continue to recover from the effects of the COVID pandemic, we trust that our state executives, department chiefs and lawmakers will maintain the levels of communication, transparency and cooperation necessary to ensure that funding issues are resolved and these important projects – and the hard-working people they support – remain active and on course.
