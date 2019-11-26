The following editorial appeared on LNP. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Two months after abruptly eliminating on-campus mental health counseling, Harrisburg Area Community College recently announced its remedy for the situation.
Pennsylvania’s largest community college, which has a Lancaster campus, has contracted for one year with Harrisburg-area firm Mazzitti & Sullivan Counseling Services Inc. to provide students counseling in-person, by phone or by video. However, none of the in-person services will be offered on HACC campuses, Spotlight PA’s Aneri Pattani reported for LNP.
We’ll get to our thoughts on HACC’s handling of mental health counseling in a moment. But first we want to praise the persistent reporting by Pattani that first highlighted this issue and then kept it from fading into the background. (Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer. Its partners include LNP and The Caucus, an LNP Media Group watchdog publication, as well as the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, PennLive/Harrisburg Patriot-News and PA Post.)
In four articles over the course of a month, starting in mid-October, Pattani detailed the controversial cutback by HACC – one that wasn’t initially announced to the student body or the public – and then followed that with stories about how the decision was affecting some of HACC’s 17,000 enrolled students.
For example: the story of Jennifer Beachtel. She was feeling overwhelmed by her classes and with raising her children. She knew she was having a mental health crisis and needed to talk with someone. Beachtel walked into a counseling office at HACC Gettysburg to ask for help.
She was told no one was available.
That she’d have to find a therapist on her own.
“I was devastated,” Beachtel told Pattani. “I should have been able to speak to somebody, at least anybody who could have directed me so I didn’t have to go home and feel like that.”
We believe Beachtel – and any HACC student needing help with mental health issues – should be able to speak to someone on campus.
And so we’re all better off that this issue hasn’t remained in the dark. Local journalism matters, and Spotlight PA’s coverage is another example of journalism’s ability to raise public awareness.
That said, we’re far from satisfied with HACC’s response to having a spotlight directed at this issue.
Our stance is clear: “On-campus mental health counseling is right for both students and colleges,” we wrote Oct. 24. “It is indeed ‘short-sighted’ to stop offering counseling when providing such services can help with recruitment and retention of students.”
And Nov. 5 we urged HACC administrators to listen to their most important customers – students. “This is a reversible decision,” we argued. “The (counseling) infrastructure that was in place mere weeks ago can be reinstituted. Budgetary funds can be moved around.”
But HACC didn’t listen to its students. We find that extremely disappointing.
Instead, as part of the new agreement with Mazzitti & Sullivan, “HACC will pay for students to receive up to three sessions per semester, but it will not provide space on any of its five campuses,” Pattani reported.
Having to leave campus can be a major burden, in terms of time, transportation or money, and many students don’t – or can’t – follow through on their referrals, experts say.
So we don’t find HACC’s solution to be a very good one.
Frankly, it doesn’t even seem to be an efficient one, from the financial perspective HACC admits has driven part of this change.
Earlier this month, HACC President John Sygielski told Spotlight PA that HACC hasn’t yet saved any money by ending on-campus mental health counseling, because the advisers – who also offer academic and career counseling – are under employment until October 2020, when their positions will be eliminated.
In the meantime, HACC will also be paying Mazzitti & Sullivan over the next year. That seems like an unnecessary redundancy.
If the HACC advisers are being employed until October 2020, why not have them continue to provide on-campus mental health counseling until that time? Or at least through the end of this academic year.
And this raises another serious question: What are HACC’s plans, if any, for providing academic and career counseling after October 2020? It would make a bad situation exponentially worse if HACC follows the elimination of on-campus mental health counseling with the elimination of all advising of students.
HACC, alas, has been painfully vague about its plans. Its administrators should reassure students immediately that it would not make the egregious mistake of eliminating, or even severely cutting back, academic advising services.
Community college students – especially first-generation college students – need professionals with whom they can talk. Many are also juggling jobs, families, and/or caring for older relatives. It can be a time of high stress and vulnerability. Pattani’s reporting has previously noted a 2016 study finding that about 50% of community college students deal with mental health issues – a higher percentage than that for students at four-year colleges.
We’ll say it yet again: Colleges should be bolstering mental health services, not eliminating them. HACC administrators should have been pragmatically viewing this as an opportunity to listen to students and market the college – amid tumbling enrollment – as a place that provides the needed support services for its students.
Instead, HACC has missed a major opportunity.
And it is failing to provide crucial services on campus for the most at-risk members of its student body.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.