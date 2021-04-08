The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
There is less than a month to register for the May 18 primary election in Pennsylvania, an election without the headlines of November but one that will likely have a greater impact on your life.
Pennsylvania’s registered Democrats and Republicans who are eligible to vote must register for the primary by May 3 to participate in the election two weeks later.
The primary is designed to allow parties to choose nominees for seats on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court, county Common Pleas Courts, and Philadelphia Municipal Court, along with a swath of county, school board and local seats, including mayor, city or borough council member, township commissioner or supervisor, magisterial district judges, and precinct election officials.
Additionally, all registered voters, regardless of affiliation, will be eligible to vote on three ballot questions dealing with proposed amendments to the state Constitution. Two of the amendments focus on a governor’s power to announce and extend emergency declarations with- out General Assembly approval.
The third eyes a provision that would guarantee individual rights based on race or ethnicity.
There will be some contested races in May locally, but not enough. There will be too many empty spots, odd considering how many political experts there seem to be on social media platforms. In some races, there won’t be enough people to fill party spots on ballots and we may not know for months if third-party candidates will run to create competition.
In too many races, the winner of the May 18 election will go into office next year without a challenge in November.
“Municipal elections give residents the opportunity to select the local leaders who make decisions that affect our daily lives,” acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said.
Registering to vote is as easy as it’s ever been. There are also many convenient and legal ways to vote as there were last November.
Pennsylvania voters wishing to vote by mail must apply for their ballots by May 11.
Individuals who wish to register to vote in the May 18 primary must meet the following qualifications: Be a citizen of the United States for at least one month before the primary; a resident of Pennsylvania and of the election district in which the individual plans to register and vote for at least 30 days before the primary; at least 18 years of age on or before the date of the primary.
Applicants using the online voter registration system must complete and submit their application by 11:59 p.m. on May 3. Traditional paper voter registration forms must be received in county voter registration offices by close of business or postmarked by May 3.
For more information on voter registration, call the Department of State’s toll-free hotline at 877-VOTESPA (877-868-3772) or visit votesPA.com.
