State officials issued some welcome news this week, announcing that they will distribute up to $655 million in relief to help support the vital services offered by child care providers.
The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, federal money designated to address a variety of issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, with one-time grants now available to licensed child care providers to cover expenses and help fortify operations.
“This is an unprecedented amount of funding that we hope and believe will help these businesses and nonprofit organizations shore up their finances, recruit and retain early childhood professionals and build capacity to serve more children, especially in communities where working families are struggling to access affordable child care options, said Meg Snead, acting secretary of the state Department of Human Services.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on Pennsylvania’s child care industry – from increased expenses and decreased demand early in the pandemic to the current challenges of staffing shortages and waiting lists for families that need affordable child care to get back to work,” Snead said.
“Our goal with this funding distribution is to offset those challenges and create a pathway for recovery from this pandemic – not just for child care, but for our economy as a whole.”
The money can be used for a range of purposes, state officials said, including:
• Personnel costs, including recruitment and retention efforts such as sign-on bonuses and pay increases.
• Operational costs, such as rent or mortgage payments, utilities, maintenance and insurance.
• Health and safety costs, such as personal protective equipment, cleaning and sanitation supplies and staff professional development related to health and safety.
• Equipment and supplies.
• Goods and services necessary to maintain or resume child care services.
• Mental health services for children and staff.
• Reimbursement for past COVID-19 related expenses incurred after Jan. 31, 2020.
Licensed child care providers that have been open since March 11, 2021, or have been temporarily closed and plan to reopen by the end of September, are invited to submit applications for the grants, and will have nine months to use the funds after grant approval.
This program is a step forward in restoring quality and affordable child care services for working parents. As we wrote in this space recently, child care is vital, but complex. It is not an issue that can be solved by parents, employers, schools or governments alone. Dialogue, collaboration and contributions among leaders from multiple sectors will be needed in the weeks and months ahead.
Fortunately, this one-time grant program will provide a significant jump start for those efforts.
More information on the child care stabilization grants is available online at pakeys.org/arpastabilizationgrants.
