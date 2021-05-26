The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
A year after George Floyd’s murder, people of all colors, creeds and beliefs are still frustrated, disappointed, angry and even scared.
Some things have changed. Many have not.
The overwhelming majority of Valley residents don’t – and can’t – understand what our Black neighbors feel. White parents don’t have to have “The Talk” with their teenage sons the way Black parents do, about how to handle themselves when interacting with police.
The issues are complex.
The solutions are just as complex. They will take time to evolve.
Legislation has moved through statehouses across the country, including Harrisburg, to spur change.
Police departments have altered used-of-force policies and added equipment to increase transparency and aid in training moving forward.
Many departments have banned specific use-of-force practices. The state now requires more rigorous mental health checks for officers.
As Pastor Mark Gittens said there are bad apples in any profession, but he is not willing to dispatch an entire system because of a small group. The service our police provide is vital and the overwhelming majority conduct themselves with a level of professionalism we must appreciate considering how unpredictable and quickly any situation can escalate.
Lost in the updated policies, new laws and increased transparency is what we view as a lack of community policing, where personal interaction doesn’t seem like it was a generation ago.
Years ago, everyone knew the name of every police officer in town.
Police knew the names of kids and who their parents were. Those were all good things. They humanized police for the public and put names with faces for police. It created a level of comfort across the board that seems absent today.
That comes from communication and interaction. The National Night Out, held each summer in communities across the Valley, is more important than ever. Bring your children to the events and have them talk with police officers. Break down the barriers that have been built.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said he has seen a change for the better in the city.
He cited dialogue. “Early on, we had some great, positive discussions with the community, and they were being transparent with the concerns they had – mostly with use of force,” he said.
When we sit and talk, face-to-face, we can learn so much, we learn things we never considered previously. When we understand more of what others are thinking and feeling – and more importantly, why and how they are thinking and feeling those things – it will mark a leap forward in our communities.
