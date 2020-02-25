The following editorial appeared in The (Newburyport, Massachusetts) Daily News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
It’s no mystery that scammers and impostors target older people, but results of a recent AARP survey show the numbers of potential victims are frighteningly high.
The study focused on people posing as being from the government, which is timely considering the U.S. census, done every decade, is about to get underway.
It’s important to know that the Census Bureau only contacts people through U.S. mail, not by phone and not through email. But the survey found 70% of people responded that they believed the correspondence might come by email or they said they “didn’t know.” Remember: U.S. mail only.
More than a third of the 2,273 people surveyed also said they weren’t sure whether the census form required them to include their Social Security number. The answer is no. AARP, speaking for the Census Bureau, said it never asks for Social Security numbers, bank account information or passwords, and you never have to pay a fee to complete a census form.
The census process is simple, but people sometimes get confused when they hear conflicting information.
Mike Festa, AARP’s Massachusetts state director, noted that scammers are good at capitalizing on current events, such as this year’s census.
“The census has been in the news, so most people are expecting to hear soon from the Census Bureau,” he said. “Scammers will use that to their advantage as they aim to deceive people into sharing sensitive information or handing over money.”
The best advice is don’t be taken in. With census forms going to households in March, get informed about how this works. Be sure you are dealing with the real deal, the U.S. Census Bureau. Don’t take calls or answer emails about the census. If someone comes to your door saying they’re from the census, check their official government ID; they also must have a copy of the letter that was mailed to you.
If you have questions, contact the Census Bureau directly. Participating in the census is an important part of living in a community. Just be sure you know who you’re dealing with and how.
If you suspect census-related fraud, or have questions about the identity of a Census Bureau worker, contact the bureau at 800-923-8282.
