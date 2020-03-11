The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland (Maryland) Times-News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
March is Women’s History Month, and it is safe to say that neither America nor the rest of the world would be what they are if it weren’t for the contributions women have made to it.
Americans remember such women as Eleanor Roosevelt (FDR’s first lady, whose record of human rights achievements may be unmatched), Harriet Tubman (the abolitionist), Amelia Earhart (the aviator), Sacajawea (without whom Lewis and Clark may never have accomplished their exploration of America’s new western frontier) and Clara Barton (founder of the American Red Cross).
We might also remember Rosie the Riveter, the iconic female factory worker who helped win World War II, but lost her job when the men came home, and the Women Airforce Service Pilots – the WASPs, the first women to fly American military airplanes, who logged more than 600 million miles ferrying them to the places where men would take the controls and fly them overseas (and after the war were basically disbanded, cast aside and forgotten by America’s government).
Here are a few other women you may not have heard of, but who did remarkable things:
• Elizabeth Freeman (ca. 1744-1829) sued and won her release from slavery in a case that eventually led Massachusetts to outlaw slavery in that state.
Originally named Mum Bett, she argued in 1781 that slavery was incompatible with the year-old Massachusetts Constitution that said, “All men are born free and equal, and have certain natural, essential, and unalienable rights; among which may be reckoned the right of enjoying and defending their lives and liberties; that of acquiring, possessing, and protecting property; in fine, that of seeking and obtaining their safety and happiness.”
She argued that if everyone was created equal, that included her.
Freeman said, “Any time while I was a slave, if one minute’s freedom had been offered to me, and I had been told I must die at the end of that minute, I would have taken it – just to stand one minute on God’s earth a free woman – I would.”
After being declared free, she took the name Elizabeth Freeman
• Phillis Wheatley (ca. 1753-1784) was the first African-American to publish a book of poetry. Her owners, John and Susanna Wheatley, saw her writing on a wall with chalk and taught her how to read and write.
She sailed to London in their service in 1773, at which time the Countess of Huntingdon helped her publish her poetry book.
After she returned to the colonies, the Wheatleys gave her her freedom.
In 1775, she wrote an antislavery letter and a poem thanking George Washington for his leadership and accomplishments, for which Washington thanked her. Some historians believe this helped Washington to change his mind to allow blacks to serve in the Continental Army, and eventually to support the education of former slaves.
• Rebecca Latimer Felton (1835-1930) was the first female U.S. senator, having been appointed to temporarily fill a seat held by her husband, who had died. Her time in office lasted only 24 hours.
• Hattie Caraway (1878-1950) was the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate. Born in Bakersville, Tennessee, her husband was a U.S. senator from Arkansas. Following his death in 1931, she filled the remainder of his term, then was elected herself, serving a total of 14 years.
• America’s first female physician, Elizabeth Blackwell (1821-1910), was born near Bristol, England. As a girl, her family moved to New York.
She was awarded her medical degree by the Medical Institute of Geneva, New York, in 1849.
She then established a hospital in New York City run by an all-female staff. She was also active in training women to be nurses for service in the American Civil War.
• NASA astronaut Christina Koch has the longest single spaceflight by a woman, 328 days.
The previous record was 289 days, 5 hours and 1 minute, set in 2017 by NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who at age 57 also was the oldest female astronaut in space and has the most spacewalks by a woman – 10. Whitson also was the first woman to command the International Space Station twice and spent more time in space than any other NASA astronaut – 534 days.
• Frances Marion was Hollywood’s highest-paid screenwriter, executing 325 scripts during the silent film era. (Don’t confuse her with Francis Marion, the male “Swamp Fox,” who bedeviled British troops in South Carolina during the Revolutionary War.)
• Sybil Ludington is one of our favorite unsung female heroes. Paul Revere rode about 12.5 miles to warn the militiamen that the British were coming, and Sybil rode nearly 40 miles – but never was mentioned in Longfellow’s poem.
Israel Bissel, William Dawes and Samuel Prescott were the other riders, but they didn’t get much credit either.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.