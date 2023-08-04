The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Late last week, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) and its Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC) banned seven adults from Pennsylvania casinos following a series of incidents that involved leaving nine minors unattended while the adults gambled.
The PGCB sends out regular notices about these bans.
Every time the list comes – the list does not include names – the details are disturbing.
This month’s transactions include:
n A man left a 3-year- old unattended in a vehicle at a Philadelphia casino for 10 minutes to bet at a sportsbook.
n A man and a woman left a 9-year-old unattended in a hotel room for nearly eight hours over two and a half days to gamble at Mount Airy Casino.
n A woman left four children between the ages of 2 and 13 in a car in a parking garage while she gambled for 45 minutes in Pittsburgh.
n A man left an 11-month-old child unattended in a vehicle for 42 minutes at a Philadelphia casino.
According to a release from the OEC, from the start of 2022 through June 2023, there were 397 incidents of adults leaving children unattended to gamble at Pennsylvania casinos, involving 633 minors.
Gambling in Pennsylvania remains a big money-producer for licensed casinos and the state coffers that benefit from taxes. It comes at a price, such as those above.
The PGCB reported tax revenue of $2.3 billion for fiscal year 2022-23. The total is the result of a record combined revenue generation of more than “$5.5 billion from casino slot machines and table games, iGaming, sports wagering, video gaming terminals (VGTs) and fantasy sports contests,” up from $5.04 billion the previous year.
The question remains if the tax revenue is worth the stories above. There are safety nets in place, including a self-exclusion program and assurances that casinos and online gaming operators have an approved compulsive and problem gambling plan.
Those plans include identifying people showcasing potentially harmful behavior, outreach programs, and training employees to recognize signs and symptoms of gambling disorders.
Even with those precautions in place, addiction can take over. That is when it’s time to seek out help.
For more information on available treatment services, including state-funded one-on-one counseling services and Gamblers Anonymous schedules, visit www.ResponsiblePlay.pa.gov, call 1-800-GAMBLER, text 800GAM, or chat through www.1800gamblerchat.org.
