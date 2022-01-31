The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Legislation introduced by a Valley lawmaker and adopted by the state House and Senate, will, if signed into law by the governor, support the families of missing persons in their pursuit of answers.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108 of Sunbury, and Rep. David R. Millard, R-109, of Columbia County, introduced House Bill 930 in March 2021, a proposal that would require the Pennsylvania State Police to forward forensic DNA profiles and other evidence relating to missing persons and unidentified decedents to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), a system launched in 2008 that provides law enforcement and the families of missing persons access to a national database of records, evidence and services.
“While many of these individuals are quickly located, tens of thousands remain missing for more than a year, leaving untold numbers of families and loved ones desperate for answers,” Reps. Culver and Millard wrote in a memo to their fellow lawmakers. “Sadly, Pennsylvania ranks 10th in the nation with respect to those missing persons cases that remain unsolved. It is further estimated that 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered each year throughout this country, with approximately 1,000 of those bodies remaining unidentified after one year.”
NamUs, funded and administered by the National Institute of Justice, is a nationwide information clearinghouse offering digital technology, includ-ing dental records, fingerprints and DNA to help expedite human identifications.
NamUs reports that there are currently nearly 48,000 open cases involving missing, unidentified or unclaimed persons, including 838 in Pennsylvania. NamUs services and technologies have helped resolve 5,665 cases across the nation and 150 here in Pennsylvania, the organization reports.
One of the open cases involves Barbara Miller, a Sunbury woman who went missing at age 30 in 1989. Her information was entered into the NamUs database in 2017 in hopes that a match may one day be found.
Culver and Millard note that several states have enacted similar legislation, including New York, Tennessee, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The Pennsylvania proposal would require investigating law enforcement agencies to collect DNA samples from personal artifacts of the missing person or from close biological relatives and deliver them to NamUs.
The bill was adopted by the state House of Representatives on a 190-9 vote on Oct. 6, 2021, and on a 42-7 vote in the state Senate on Jan. 18. The measure has been forwarded to Gov. Tom Wolf for his review.
Culver told us recently that she proposed the bill after learning more about NamUs through the Barbara Miller case. It is an effort to provide families with some measure of hope, she said.
We hope the governor signs the bill into law, because in cases like these, important answers and resolutions for the families of the missing can suddenly appear in a tiny fragment of evidence.
