The following editorial appeared in The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Indiana, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Tourism and economic development experts were right when they recently told an Indiana state Senate committee that local food and beverage taxes were audited by the state to ensure they are being properly used.
They look at the tax through a prism of creating service industry jobs and how much paperwork it takes to disburse the tax monies. In that light, there is a healthy amount of transparency in tracking the food and beverage taxes, which are user fees typically paid by restaurant patrons.
However, there is a longstanding concern in Madison County, Indiana, about that tax. The county’s decades-old food and beverage tax did not go to its original purpose of building a convention center. In the long run, it went to build a juvenile correction center.
Granted, the money was there by that point. So use it.
But that example shows that tax funds can be diverted from stated purposes.
That said, now look at a separate but similar funding source – the innkeeper’s tax imposed on people renting or furnishing rooms, lodging or accommodations for periods of less than 30 days.
The Madison County Council disburses that money through grants to organizations such as the Anderson-Madison County Visitors Bureau.
Let state Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, explain the issue, as he told the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee on Jan. 25: “An example from Madison County just last summer: When the local newspaper tried to get some information on how the innkeeper’s tax funds were being spent in Madison County, it had kind of a difficult time in getting that information from the local units.”
A lack of transparency with the visitors bureau and the county is one of the reasons behind Gaskill’s well-meaning Senate Bill 390, which passed out of committee. The bill would require that local governments – any unit that implements either the food and beverage or the innkeeper’s tax – to publicly report each year on the expenditure of funds. Some opponents think the bill would add to county workloads. But that work could be absorbed by existing employees.
Another element requires that food and beverage taxes be designated for tourism and quality of life (such as housing projects, broadband access and transportation options).
That could in theory rule out uses for juvenile corrections centers or economic development.
Some opponents of the bill would like the food and beverage tax receipts used to bring in industry such as Nestle and other job producers. This provision of the bill will need refinement.
However, SB 390 has good intentions in promoting transparency.
In particular, it sets standards in helping taxpayers follow how innkeepers’ taxes are used, a component that is currently lacking in local government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.