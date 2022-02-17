The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Start and end with the premise that banning books is a bad idea, that stifling thought, dialogue and learning reduces us as a society.
Now consider that a preliminary report from the American Library Association last fall showed that it received what it called an “unprecedented” 330 challenges of books, the New York Times, reported.
Some of the challenges, the Times noted, involved more than one book.
It’s easy to wonder who and why is behind the push. Social media is certainly a driver, as is an often uninformed, quick to judge, slow to discuss crowd which carries a broad brush.
We just know that a move to ban books is a dangerous step, limiting access and growth potential and learning.
The easily-offended nature of today’s world – or at least false pretense of personal offense – continues its dangerous growth.
The path it leaves is a clear attempt to erase, revise or reimagine history, or something that makes someone uncomfortable.
The latest public outcry comes after a school board in Tennessee pulled a Pulitizer Prize-winning graphic novel, “Maus,” about the Holocaust from its eighth-grade curriculum. The school board said it made the move because of “inappropriate language” and a drawing of a nude woman. The book tells the story of Jewish parents living in 1940s Poland and the experiences of living through the Holocaust.
Those experiences were ghastly and shocking.
There is no way to sugarcoat the Holocaust; there’s no opposing viewpoint.
You can argue the appropriate age at which the details of the Holocaust should be taught, but not the fact that it must be learned and discussed.
“The value of books like ‘Maus’ is that it sparks conversation about a difficult subject matter,” said Roberta Greene, the director of the Public Library for Union County. “They help readers relate or gain perspective. Censoring these and other books creates barriers. It’s the library’s responsibility to have a diverse collection that represents a wide range of viewpoints of all readers.”
You can substitute the title “Maus” for any number of books today.
Eliminating these titles from shelves doesn’t make us better. It limits what we learn, the opportunity to understand and review different perspectives.
It closes us off to real conversation about what has happened in our past and how it influences who we are as a people today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.