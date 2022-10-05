The following editorial appeared in The Herald, of Sharon, Pa., a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Nobody likes getting bad news, especially when it comes in the form of a cancer diagnosis.
With cancer, though, delaying the bad news is often catastrophic. The opposite also applies – the more quickly cancer patients receive the bad news diagnosis, the more likely they are to survive.
That’s an important consideration during Breast Cancer Awareness month, because that last word might be as important as the first two.
Awareness. It saves lives.
In 1985, when the American Cancer Society – along with a pharmaceutical manufacturer and former First Lady Betty Ford, a breast cancer survivor herself – launched Breast Cancer Awareness Month, doctors reported 123.8 new breast cancer cases per 100,000 women, according to the National Institutes of Health Cancer Institute.
For 33 out of every 100,000 women, the diagnosis was a death sentence.
The bad news is that the diagnosis rate has increased since. In 2019, the last year the Cancer Institute has on record, the figure was 135.6 per every 100,000 women after peaking at 152.3 in 1999.
But the fatality rate went in the opposite direction, dropping by more than a third since we first started wearing pink clothing and accessories to mark this month, to 19.4 in 2019, and 19.1 in 2020.
The news is also good when it comes to a long-term prognosis for those with breast cancer. Five years after first being diagnosed, 92.1% of women survive. In 1985, that figure was only 79.5.
Breast cancer is far more survivable now than it was before the first Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
There are a lot of potential reasons, but they all can be attributed to awareness.
Physicians now have access to improved diagnostic tools and procedures. So do individual women, with increased awareness – there’s that word again – of self-examinations.
Those tools and procedures help detect cancer more quickly than ever before, before it spreads to other parts of the body.
The NIH Cancer Institute reports that women survive breast cancer 99.1% of the time when the tumor is confined to the primary site. If the cancer metastasizes, that rate falls to 30%.
With breast cancer, an early diagnosis is the difference between a 99-in-100 chance of survival, and three in 10.
While there’s no substitute for an early diagnosis, improved treatment also increases women’s chances of surviving the ordeal. And those treatment advances are the result of research, another fruit from the metaphoric awareness tree.
With an estimated one in eight women diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes, almost all of us have been touched by the illness in some way.
Maybe you have survived breast cancer. More likely, someone you care about is a breast cancer survivor.
Or maybe you have lost a loved one to breast cancer.
Throughout this month, we will share stories of survival and loss. We invite you to send us your stories of courage in both triumph and tragedy.
With those stories, we hope to raise awareness. Because awareness saves lives.
