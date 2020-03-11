The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Lawmakers in Harrisburg lost any benefit of the doubt regarding their own transparency following the midnight raises of 2005.
There, lawmakers signed off on raises for themselves ranging from 16% to 34%.
They did so in the middle of the night, then left town at the end of the session.
It remains the personification of how too many in Harrisburg deem themselves untouchable and why many across the commonwealth maintain a level of skepticism regarding their financial dealings.
The latest display comes after Spotlight PA and The Caucus, news organizations tasked with holding those in the Capitol accountable, discovered “thousands of detailed explanations” about lawmakers expenses scrubbed from official records requested by the organizations.
We aren’t talking about redactions. We are talking about removing content, from the public record, and then submitting them as public record.
According to reporting from Spotlight PA and The Caucus, the edits made the information “appear as though they never existed. The officials also did not disclose that they had removed the information.”
“You can’t just delete things from public records,” said Terry Mutchler, the first director of the state’s Office of Open Records and a prominent First Amendment lawyer. “It is absolutely flabbergasting. It’s a new level of anti-transparency. We are now in the anti-transparency Olympics.”
Pennsylvania’s Right to Know laws are in place to hold the powerful accountable to everyone, not just the media. News outlets have the ability to track and promote this lack of transparency and even fight for its full release. The larger issue is that the same information may be withheld from any citizen seeking the same information.
How many individuals have the background or the means to follow through with similar challenges?
There is a bill working its way through the state House that would make it a third-degree felony to “alter government documents after a public request has been made.”
What are the odds that legislation goes anywhere in the General Assembly? We will be watching.
This isn’t a new problem with government. Five years ago, the Center for Public Integrity gave Pennsylvania an F when it reviewed states’ safety nets to curb corruption.
It is worth noting, not every politician acts in this manner.
But enough of them do that the entire system deserves the black eye a revelation like this demands.
