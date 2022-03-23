The following editorial appeared in the Scranton Times-Tribune. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Less than a month after one Lackawanna County Prison controversy came to light, another surfaced last week.
County officials confirmed that two supervisors at the prison are on paid administrative leave. The circumstances involving Krista Purvis, a deputy warden, and Timothy Walsh, a captain, were not disclosed because they are personnel matters. Purvis told a reporter that she understood she was on a Family and Medical Leave Act absence.
The departures follow a bizarre development in February when it was disclosed that Lackawanna County Commissioner Debi Domenick had been in possession of a prison key that she had lost. The locks to the facility had to be changed at taxpayer expense and there was no explanation provided as to why a commissioner, or anyone who does not work at the prison, would have a key to the institution.
Domenick also resigned then from the prison board, which was strictly a pose because state law requires commissioners to be members of county prison boards.
She also has engaged in an ongoing dispute with prison Warden Tim Betti, the origins of which remain murky.
The county prison board, which includes the commissioners, the sheriff, district attorney, county controller, treasurer and a judge, still owes taxpayers an explanation as to Domenick’s violation of prison security protocol. The personnel situation involving the deputy warden and captain will play out soon.
Embarrassing incidents and scandals at the prison have plagued one county administration after another for decades.
County residents are justifiably disgusted with the drama.
