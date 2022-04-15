The following editorial appeared in The (Cumberland) Times-News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
If the way spring break turned out is any indication, air travel over the summer vacation season is going to be busy, expensive and annoying.
More than 3,500 flights were canceled last weekend due to weather and staffing concerns. Alaska Airlines canceled more than 120 flights because it just didn’t have enough workers.
According to NPR, more than 2 million people a day went through airport security over the last two weeks of March.
Data collected by Adobe Analytics, which tracks airline booking data, shows Americans spent $6.6 billion booking flights in February.
And the prices are expected to continue to rise. Hopper, a market research firm, estimated that flight prices will go up another 10% by the end of April. The firm thinks May is when the price increase will crest at an average of $360 a ticket.
This may be a case where chasing value is chasing ghosts, where buying as soon as possible is better than trying to wait out the market.
What’s causing the rise in price?
Well, demand is outpacing supply at the moment. People are ready to get out and get moving and there is a still a shortage of pilots and flight attendants.
Of course, the other major factor is the rise in the cost of jet fuel.
Economist Hayley Berg said the per gallon price of jet fuel has more than doubled between Dec. 1 of last year and mid-March, from $1.88 to $4.10.
“I expect that if we do continue to see higher prices, we will likely probably still continue to see higher demand,” Berg told NPR.
According to Reuters, major U.S. Airlines don’t hedge against oil prices like European ones do and instead will offset fuel costs with higher ticket prices.
The rise has the White House’s attention, too. On Wednesday, White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said “jet fuel is something that we are paying close attention to and monitoring and is a direct by-product of the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”
Not that it’s some grand realization, but the world is bigger than the street we grew up on, the city we live in or the country of our birth.
When there’s chaos anywhere, there’s chaos everywhere – and chaos often proves expensive.
