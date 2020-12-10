The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland (Maryland) Times-News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
No longer being able to drive is one of the most difficult parts of aging, we have heard many times over, right up there with the necessity to leave one’s home for an assisted living establishment or other personal care facility.
Sometimes a person’s license is revoked as the result of involvement in a traffic accident. Sometimes poor health or a recent disability prevents them from safely operating a motor vehicle. Family members often intervene in an effort to keep their loved one and the occupants of other vehicles on the road safe.
We are a mobile society and, whatever the reason, it’s tough to lose the independence and instant gratification of travel.
The sad truth of the matter is that as folks age, physical, cognitive and sensory changes often inhibit their ability to drive.
To mark Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, Dec. 7-11, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration has compiled tips and guidelines to ensure the state’s aging population can remain as safe as possible behind the wheel. Of the more than 4.4 million licensed drivers in Maryland, 850,000 are 65 years of age or older.
The five-day observance promotes the importance of mobility and transportation options for seniors and emphasizes the importance of recognizing changes in driving skills and understanding risk factors. The MVA offered this advice:
• Always wear a seat belt and make sure all passengers are belted.
• Judging oncoming traffic can be challenging when making left-hand turns. Allow enough time when crossing traffic and pay attention to signs and signals.
• Use caution when merging onto higher speed roads and when changing lanes.
• Be extra careful at intersections. Use turn signals and stay alert for cars and pedestrians entering from the side.
• Always stay in your lane while driving through an intersection.
• Avoid distractions so you can make safe driving decisions.
• Drive at or near the speed limit. It’s unsafe to drive too fast or too slow.
• Avoid drowsy driving. Drivers become drowsy from exhaustion as well as from changes to medications or certain medical conditions.
Aging can affect driving, but more importantly, overall health can have an impact on a person’s ability to operate a vehicle. Impaired vision, physical health, cognitive health and the medications, regardless of age, can be factors.
Age alone does not make a driver unsafe, and licensing is not determined by medical diagnoses. When determining driving suitability, the MVA focuses on functional ability, not age or disease, and provides an individual review on fitness to drive.
The agency also produces a Resource Guide for Aging Drivers that provides detailed information and easy-to-use tools for customers to learn more about aging, health and driving.
We know of a man who voluntarily surrendered his license after being involved in a two-car collision on U.S. Route 220 that actually was the other driver’s fault.
He felt as though his reflexes had been slowed by age and didn’t want to endanger others. A selfless decision, for sure.
No longer having the privilege of driving pales in comparison with possibly losing one’s life or accidentally taking the life of another person.
