The following editorial appeared in The Herald, in Sharon, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessary reflect the opinion of The Tribune- Democrat.
The United States spent nearly 20 years, trillions of dollars and – most importantly – the lives of more than 2,000 servicemen and women preparing the Afghan army to defend itself, only to watch it all fold up like a wooden fire hall chair at the end of a wedding reception.
As the final U.S. troops head for the door, leaving Afghans who helped us during this nation’s endless war to a fate that is not in anyway uncertain.
The whole thing is, in some ways, reminiscent of our exit from Vietnam.
None of this is a reflection on those who performed military service during the war.
Our servicemen and women fought valiantly, only to run up against the limitations of military power in the modern era.
That leash has now pulled up the United States short of victory twice in the past 15 years, thrice in the last 50.
Afghanistan and Vietnam were not identical situations, but both defied military solutions.
In both cases, U.S. forces propped up a corrupt, unpopular government that enjoyed little or no support outside the capital city. Absent our presence, collapse was inevitable.
There’s a saying, “When your only tool is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.”
And when you have the greatest hammer ever, when you spend as much on your hammer as the next seven largest countries combined spend on theirs, even problems that don’t resemble nails look like they can be solved with a hammer.
Afghanistan, and Iraq and Vietnam before that, serve as testimony to the shortcomings of hammers – even the most well-equipped and technologically advanced, best-trained hammers.
The world is passing us by, geopolitically speaking. We’re fighting 21st century battles with strategies that haven’t been fully successful since 1945.
We need only to look at our most dangerous enemy – Russian President Vladimir Putin – to see how much damage a country can do without firing a shot.
Disinformation campaigns have affected election outcomes and accelerated the erosion of trust in our institutions, both of which are crucial in a functional republic. Cyberattacks closed down the Colonial Pipeline, a vital part of this nation’s energy infrastructure, for nearly a week earlier this year.
While Putin maintains plausible deniability, the U.S. intelligence community has connected those attacks to Russia, and to its leader.
That’s not to say the United States should adopt similar tactics. But we do need to understand what conventional military force can – and what it can’t – do in the modern world.
To avoid another misstep, this nation needs different priorities. It’s time, to adopt a policy that values peacemakers and hackers as much as than warriors.
And that campaign starts now.
Now that the Taliban controls Afghanistan, it is likely to install a religious fundamentalist government that would oppress women, journalists and minorities, and once again make the country into a haven for anti-Western terrorism.
We have no time to waste in opposing that with diplomacy and other non-military means.
Again, that’s not a reflection on the warriors’ efforts or their valor. That’s another thing Afghanistan and Vietnam have in common – in both cases, the soldiers paid dearly for the politicians’ mistakes.
Afghanistan’s collapse must still be galling to those who paid the price – those who fought in Afghanistan and saw 2,448 of their comrades fall, not to mention the memories of those veterans who took their own lives after serving in the conflict – to no effect.
But we don’t honor their service by repeating the same mistake.
We honor them by learning its lessons – this time.
