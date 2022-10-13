The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
When dealing with addiction, access to the right care at the right place at the right time is critical. A new tool being pushed by the state’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Progam aims to put critical pieces of information in front of those that need it.
The state’s ATLAS program – Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform – uses available technology and growing databases of information to help those in need. State officials along with the local leaders from Gaudenzia – a local substance abuse disorder treatment provider – promoted the new free and confidential tool at a stop in Coal Township last week.
No two treatment centers are the same, so acquiring key information about the best option quickly is imperative.
“Having low barriers to access care is critically important. There is usually a small window of opportunity to get someone into treatment. The availability of the ATLAS website to identify the closest, most reputable, and most clinically appropriate options is key,” said Dr. Dale Klatzker, Gaudenzia president and CEO.
ATLAS evaluates addiction treatment facilities’ use of evidence-based best practices, including an assessment to understand the appropriate level of care, and offers an easy-to-use dashboard to allow those in need and their loved ones to search for and compare facilities using criteria such as location, services offered and insurance accepted, so they can find the best treatment for their unique needs.
The database is an evolving document. It gathers and displays anonymous feedback from patients on their experiences at facilities once a minimum threshold of 20 responses for the facility is met.
Much like consumer reviews help people to select goods and services in other areas of health care, this feedback helps to inform others’ care decisions.
According to DDAP, 515 SUD treatment facilities – two-thirds of state facilities – across the state, have submitted their information to be included in ATLAS since it launched in June.
“The advent of ATLAS in Pennsylvania comes at a critical time in Pennsylvania, as we’re seeing an increase in substance use, overdoses and overdose deaths spanning the state.
“Finding and having access to high-quality treatment is vitally important for anyone with a substance use disorder looking for care,” said DDAP Deputy Secretary Ellen DiDomenico.
“Monitoring the quality of treatment providers in Pennsylvania and giving individuals and families a trusted resource to locate quality care for themselves and their loved ones are just a few of the benefits offered through the ATLAS tool.”
In the fight against addiction, there is no real finish line. Continuing to add tools to help as many people as possible should always be the goal.
