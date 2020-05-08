George Hancock

Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High near 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Snow showers before midnight. Becoming clear later. Near record low temperatures. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%.