George Hancock

May, our fifth month, arrived early on a Friday morning.
May truly personifies the spring season. May’s vivid colors are displayed in beautiful arrangements. The spring rains combined with the sun’s warm rays enhance these living colors.
The outside smells reach pungent levels. The blooming flowers and vegetation are awesome. The fresh spread manure is a questionable treat. And road kills after a few days touch our olfactory receptors in an unpleasant manner.
May strengthens and heightens our senses. Spring is in full command across May’s 31 days. Outdoor enthusiasts see, hear, smell, touch and yes, even taste, May’s rich heritage. Spring hibernators are missing May’s delightful daily gift.
Of course, the current COVID-19 crisis has tangled many lives. Numerous folks are afraid to move about. This is a sad situation.
One can view Mother Nature’s splendor while practicing the recommended virus guidelines.
I was intrigued by a recent column written by my Tribune-Democrat Reader Advisory Committee colleague James Edwards.
Edwards’ column – “What will the new normal look like?”– is thought-provoking.
What will the new norm be once the virus subsides?
Edwards writes, “One thing is certain: the new normal we will face will be significantly different than the old normal we once enjoyed.”
This point is true for many.
However, I’m a rare running creature. The coronavirus has not significantly curtailed my norm.
Yes, I’m missing several regular activities. I attended many events at the Highland Community Library located on Schoolhouse Road. I was a library volunteer, too. I helped with various projects. I miss exchanging pleasantries with the staff. I also miss those newly published books from my on-hold list.
However, I have a significant home library. Books are available for reading from my collection. EBay also supplies me reading material and sought-after cherished tomes.
I do need a haircut. Hi, Cathy! Let me know when the shop reopens. Hopefully, this hairy situation is resolved soon.
I am not homebound. I’m out and about in a healthful, safe manner. I run every day. I run alone. Well, some coyotes, white-tailed deer, song birds, chipmunks, rabbits and turkeys occasionally tag along.
Ninety-nine percent of my lifetime daily runs were solitary. The other 1% were road races or rare group runs. The coronavirus has not altered my running routine.
I’m outside performing yard work tasks, too. I cut and trim several yards on a regular basis. My hedge cutting chores loom. The hedges are growing steadily.
I was given a new yard assignment this year. My son’s future home sits on 2 acres.
It’s a beautiful Somerset location. There’s plenty to do.
I’m never bored. I’m helping to enhance the natural beauty of this acreage in a safe manner.
The drive from here to there is incredible. Scalp Avenue, state Route 219 and North Center Avenue traffic is always busy. The store parking lots are full. I’m working around the weather patterns.
So, the workdays are never the same. Many others are out and about, too.
My face mask came in handy one warm sunny afternoon. I was cutting briars and vegetation on a hillside.
Those pesky gnats and other insects were creating a nuisance. It’s difficult cutting vegetation while swatting bugs. So, I decided to wear my mask.
The mask worked. And, wearing the mask while working was excellent practice for future shopping experiences.
Sadly, our summer norm was dramatically changed.
Numerous annual events were canceled. Greater Johns-
town for years was host to myriad festivals, events and other fun gatherings. The virus has disrupted those events. Yet, one popular event remains on track.
The April 26 edition of The Tribune-Democrat contained numerous ads for this annual event. Spring Clean-Up Days, or Junk Day, are not canceled!
Hooray!
Junk Day attracts hundreds of curious folks to the communities sponsoring these annual adventures. Numerous vehicles patrol the local streets, their drivers seeking valuable treasure. A steady parade motors by, examining those junk piles.
Every item is fair game for collectors.
Grab your chair, your mask and a cold drink. Hopefully your porch faces the street.
This is priceless entertainment.
