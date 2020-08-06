George Hancock

August, our eighth month represents summer’s last hurrah.
Many families use those waning August days to get that last getaway or vacation in before the new school year commences.
Folks who love hot humid weather were cheering this summer. Greater Johnstown has never experienced an extended hot and humid summer like this one. July was on pace, at this writing, to be the hottest July in local history.
Rainfall was in short supply for many weeks. However, the summer skies opened in July, drenching the landscape.
The local precipitation levels rose quickly. Sadly, some of this heavy rain created serious runoff issues.
Our dwindling daylight hours are a reminder that yes, our summer season is approaching the finish line.
My morning run begins in the pre-dawn dark. Once again I’m using my handy rechargeable road light illuminating my path and alerting motorists to my presence – 6 a.m. daylight is many months away.
So, running in the dark again finds me mulling various news stories.
One recurring news item dealing with removing Confederate statues intrigues this running history buff.
A recent Associated Press news article by Adam Domby titled “The false cause: Fraud, fabrication and white supremacy in Confederate memory” illuminates this statue removal situation. Domby’s July 22 article states there are more than 700 confederate statues standing across our country.
Since May, 63 were removed either by protesters, government bodies or civic organizations. Domby explains most were removed in large urban areas. Statues located in rural areas are attracting minimal attention.
How all these Confederate statues were placed originally is fascinating reading.
Please don’t waste your time reading Goggle or Wikipedia accounts. Those online sites are not primary resources. Online resources are subject to hacking and misinformation programs.
There are numerous books available dealing with the Civil War, the Lost Cause and Reconstruction. Also, many of the Civil War leading figures from both sides have excellent biographies available for perusal.
Our local Cambria County libraries have extensive nonfiction resources. An interested reader can locate many well-written books dealing with this subject matter.
Plus, the Sparks Library system offers even more book resources. Yet, too many individuals ignore these primary resources instead forming opinions based solely on smart phone videos and Tweets.
So, do I run past any Confederate statues? The answer is no. There are very few statues on my running routes.
Now, several brown bear statues are located at the Penn Highlands Community College. These critters guard the entrances.
I also trot past the Pitt-Johnstown Mountain Cat. This cat seems more intent on the myriad chipmunks, squirrels and groundhogs that populate the campus grounds.
I also run by the miner statue on Graham Avenue, in Windber. This statue is a testament to the hard-working miners in our region. There is a popular June weekend festival celebrating his heritage.
Another statue I run past is located in the Theater Drive East Hills Kiwanis Memorial Park. This statue depicts a Vietnam era soldier holding a young child. The statue sits in a beautiful park.
Several years ago, there was some controversy associated with this statue. Someone damaged the statue by removing its head. The head was never recovered.
The statue was repaired by casting a replacement part based on an original mold of the statue.
My initial thought was that the perpetrators tossed the head into the wooded area near the park. However, when those woods were removed, no head was recovered.
Several Scalp Avenue advertising icons were taken over the years. I examined the hillsides looking for those stolen items.
A memorable 1995 statue incident had me scanning the hillsides. Someone took the Scalp Avenue Elby’s Restaurant six-foot Big Boy statue.
I really believed someone dumped it in the Berwick Road or Route 160 corridor.
However, Big Boy was recovered elsewhere.
The run continues as summer slips away. Daily running teaches one how to tolerate local weather patterns.
And, offers the opportunity to search for purloined items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.