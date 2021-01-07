George Hancock

Jan. 1 was a Friday this year.
We said goodbye to a distressing year while welcoming 2021. Last year was a year from hell for so many folks. The COVID-19 virus created economic ripples across the globe.
Our landscape was dramatically changed from March through December. Nearly every facet of our society was touched by this aggressive virus. And we lost so many loved ones. The human toll was tragic.
Yet, many folks continued on. A few individuals such as myself adapted and moved on. Last year was not a bad year for me. I stayed healthy while engaging in many of my favorite activities.
There were positives last year. Our son got engaged to a great young lady. This pair tasked me with a landscaping assignment. I started in March, cutting back and removing numerous old overgrown gardens. I worked several days a week at this task. I planted grass in those reclaimed spots.
The country was growing anxious, even depressed. Yet I had something to do in a safe and productive manner.
The end result was new grass growth, creating a bigger lawn across their two acres.
Of course, some favorite things never happened.
A Pittsburgh Pirates game in person is always a treat.
Or, maybe not. The Pirates’ poor play last year erased that live missed-game disappointment. I watched 99% of these baseball games on the Pirates’ network. Many asked, why do you torture yourself like that?
The answer is simple.
I grew up listening to the Pirates on the radio while doing homework. These days there’s no homework, but numerous great books to read.
I read and listen to the televised games. The Pirates lose, but I win.
Another missed favorite was several shows at Windber’s Arcadia Theater. My wife and I enjoy these musical performances. Listening to the music on the radio is just not the same.
My running program continued on. This is my 48th year as a road runner. I’m running 30 miles a week over our rolling terrain. My lifetime mileage is nearing 106,000. I should reach that mark in March. My goal of running 110,000 miles is within sight.
I witnessed and waved at more individuals out walking and running last year. That was a nice trend. I hope these folks continue their fitness programs. All movement is great.
Speaking of movement, my former boss, Jem Spectar, president of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, has penned an intriguing book.
Spectar’s book is titled “Movement + Music = Medicine: Fight Alzheimer’s, Dementia & Parkinson’s.” I recently received my copy through Amazon. This book is next on my reading list.
Late December found a remarkable event happening along my running route. I’ve run along Mount Airy Drive for decades. Early on in my running career, this was a peaceful, scenic run.
However, The Galleria and numerous other retail outlets plus the Oakridge Drive business park changed that point.
The traffic flow has increased dramatically. Today, pedestrians must diligently monitor the traffic flow along this two-lane stretch.
The Snavely Cemetery is located above Mount Airy Drive near the Hoffman and Hardy farms. The Cambria County genealogy website lists 118 graves here. A gated, grassy lane leads to the cemetery above the Hoffman farm fields.
This cemetery is famous for a buried individual who never existed. This infamous character lured legions of teenagers and young adults here.
Sadly, considerable damage was done to the cemetery by these nocturnal visitors seeking that burial site.
Snavely Cemetery is more aptly remembered as Becky’s grave site. It became a local hot spot. Urban legends, myths and fabricated scary stories were created and passed around concerning Becky’s final resting place.
Enter Bill Horner and his family. Horner, a 66-year-old retired Cover Hill resident, is continuing the family Snavely Cemetery preservation mission.
On Dec. 28, a small group gathered to watch Bryan Teschke from the Pittsburgh- based Lexis Group use a mobile ground penetrating radar device to locate lost and missing graves.
Several were located and marked.
This is an ongoing project.
Horner hopes to correct some of the misguided cemetery damage. The Snavely Cemetery residents deserve these kind gestures.
