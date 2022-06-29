George Hancock

Summer 2022 is underway. June 1 began meteorological summer. This record-keeping timespan for meteorologists and weather scientists runs from June 1 through Aug. 31. Our summer solstice occurred on June 21.
Yes, our summer season is officially in motion.
June is a great month for running our local roads. Daylight is at our yearly peak.
Dawn arrives early and this delightful daylight remains late into the evening. Sure, after the solstice our daylight shrinks. However, this is a minimal amount. There is abundant daylight to enjoy outdoor excursions.
The color green is very evident during my morning sojourns. Our warm and wet spring created prolific foliage and vegetation. Of course, this bountiful roadside vegetation does create vision issues. Our local municipal and state road crews are hard-pressed with their limited staffs and resources to trim and cut this growth in a timely manner. The end result is high roadside grass deep into the summer season.
There’s another troubling roadside sight in numerous locations. Many of these issues are along my running routes.
Old decayed trees are crashing onto the roadways. Theater Drive from Scalp Avenue to Electra Drive is a great example. Many hollowed-out trees have fallen recently blocking Theater Drive for a time. I’ve written about this issue before.
Numerous roadside trees need trimmed or cut back.
Those old decayed trees need removed.
The Berwick Road in Richland Township is another great example. There are at least a dozen dead trees standing, waiting their turn to fall near the old golf course. These need removed. The tall ones are potential deadly missiles.
In this same area, a large decayed tree fell into a creek bed, creating a potential dam and flood risk for the Mine 40 neighborhood below. That huge chunk of tree needs to be removed from the waterway. A large section of the tree stump remains along the road.
I often wonder as I run past this section why guard rails were never installed here. There is a steep drop-off into the woods and creek. This section gets icy during the winter season. A motorist could easily slide off Berwick Road into the ravine.
Add my name to the growing list of individuals who recently purchased a new vehicle the new post COVID-19 way. Well, in the old days new vehicle buyers drove to their favorite dealership to select a vehicle.
The sales lots were stocked with the latest models. A new car was selected while working with the dealership sales staff.
COVID-19 and supply chain issues altered this format.
I researched my potential vehicle from home. I read numerous online reports plus watched many videos about my vehicle choice. My wife and I visited Memorial Highway Chevrolet to explore our options. The sales staff explained the procedure.
Our questions and concerns were addressed. I was very comfortable selecting and purchasing my vehicle.
I purchased a 2022 Chevy Trailblazer. I am very pleased with this vehicle. We had my Trailblazer on the Pennsylvania Turnpike out east twice. We scheduled vacation trips to Lancaster and Newark, Delaware.
Despite the high gas retails and growing inflation, folks are moving about. Our Lancaster visit included attending “David” at the Sight & Sound Theater. The performance was great in a packed theater. The local outlets, shops, stores and restaurants were busy.
Everything is a matter of perception these days. Our trips out east were pleasant experiences. A lesson learned in the ’70s with inflation, Watergate and gas shortages was that life continues on.
Jem Spectar, president at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus, has recently published his second book. Spectar’s new book “OPEN SECRET Rx: Tune into Lifestyle MEDicine & Fight Chronic Disease” is an intriguing look at a massive issue plaguing our country.
Sedentary lifestyles are steadily crippling and killing many individuals. The issues associated with a sedentary life create expensive medical bills and prescription costs. Spectar details in his book that there is a healthy alternative.
Exercise in the form of walking, hiking, bike-riding, running or even dance provides a healthy outlet and a more productive life. Our goal is maintaining a healthy lifestyle with exercise, proper nutrition and a balanced diet. This goal is attainable. Reading and digesting “OPEN SECRET Rx” is the first step toward a happy and healthy lifestyle.
