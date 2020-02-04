George Hancock

February is a unique month.
February, our last full winter month, is also our shortest month. However, this year we add an extra day to balance out our travels around the sun.
This is a leap year. We add an extra day – Feb. 29 – to our calendars. Please use your bonus day wisely.
Early February has another unique situation – Super Bowl Sunday and Groundhog Day shared Feb. 2. We hear that Punxsutawney Phil is upset that he had to share his special day with the Chiefs and the 49ers.
Hmm, old Phil is rankled despite these events occurring at different times of the day.
Phil wants the entire spotlight. Phil, there is room for both events. Sharing is really a lost art these days.
February also features Valentine’s Day, Presidents Day and Ash Wednesday.
Perhaps February’s biggest day is Feb. 11. Why? Well, on this day, Major League Baseball pitchers and catchers voluntarily report to training camp. Ten days later, everyone else reports to their respective camps, and the MLB preseason is underway.
The 70 or 80 remaining Pittsburgh Pirates fans are thrilled. Baseball, win or lose, is still an intricate sport. Yes, a sport that covers nearly seven months requires a particular mindset.
Many in our 24/7, highly visual, fast-paced society today are troubled with this slow-moving sport. Too many want immediate results.
Yet, I see striking parallels between baseball and my sport – running. Baseball requires a whole season to produce top teams. Running also demands time – even years – before results are earned. A runner and a baseball player do the same thing every day. Both improve their skills with practice. Each athlete realizes the end result was worth the sweaty effort.
I frequently hear that baseball or running is boring, but words never bother me. I’ll keep running and watching baseball. I’m an unfettered Pirates fan.
• • •
I frequently write about starting my day reviewing the news, sports and weather. The Tribune-Democrat is filled with interesting local news.
I no longer enter road races.
My last serious road race was in 2016. I ran several races in 2017 to reach the 500 lifetime race total.
I run every day minus the pressures associated with intense training and race-day competition. I mull, dissect or review news stories on my daily run.
One story I reviewed concerned the Bishop McCort senior winning that fabulous all-expenses-paid scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania.
Missy Murin earned the $310,000 scholarship through the QuestBridge National College Match program.
Murin’s hard work, dedication and diligence resulted in a life-changing moment. Murin’s fantastic accomplishment put a smile on my face that January morning. Well done, Missy!
There was another accolade dished out recently, and this honor was huge. The designation will bring numerous individuals into our region.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee named our Ghost Town Trail Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year.
This 46-mile long trail runs from Indiana County through Cambria County, with several trail offshoots that provide even more recreational opportunities.
I have run on numerous sections of this delightful trail.
Running along the Ghost Town Trail viewing the natural beauty is soothing. Add a trail excursion in any season, even winter, and one experiences Mother Nature’s wondrous moments. The sights, sounds, even the natural quiet, is priceless.
We are truly blessed to have this magnificent trail system in our backyard.
The Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority and the Indiana County Parks & Trails are to be commended for their outstanding work. Well done, all.
There’s another place I get to run these days. Scalp Avenue, for decades, was difficult to navigate due to the numerous stores, retail traffic and myriad entrances plus intersections.
Well, those points no longer are true. I frequently run along Scalp Avenue now.
So, I’m able to observe the changing retail landscape. I’m surprised O’Reilly Auto Parts is considering a Scalp Avenue location. O’Reilly has more than 5,000 stores in 47 states.
I can’t fathom why anyone would build an auto parts store near two others. It’s a local retail mystery.
