George Hancock

July arrived on a Wednesday this year.
July 1 is day 183 in our ongoing year. Saturday, July 4, is our main holiday. Numerous individuals will have Friday off due to this weekend holiday. The July Fourth holiday gives many folks a nice holiday weekend.
Despite this festive holiday, our daylight hours are steadily shrinking. My early July run begins at dawn. However, by July’s end, the run starts in the dim light. Morning darkness is becoming a regular companion.
The local road sights are always intriguing. One sad sight is the amount of trash appearing along the road and over the hillsides. The trash was sparse for a time. Now, litter and garbage are tossed aside in copious amounts.
Many local groups work tirelessly cleaning up this unsightly trash. The area around the Little Paint Creek is cleaned by several hard-working groups.
This watershed area is very scenic year round. There is no need to dump trash here or anywhere else.
Another disturbing sight is the dangerous high grass along Berwick Road in Richland Township. As of this writing, the high grass was only cut in a very small section near the Wissinger Road intersection. This high grass is growing from Scalp Avenue to State Route 160.
For safety reasons, the high grass needs cut to the tree line, not just a few feet from the road. Visibility is reduced in many sections along this old country road. The deer and turkey are hidden in the high grass.
I’ve noticed while running and driving here that the high grass induces motorists to drive in the middle of the road. This driving phenomenon is dangerous. The road is narrow in many spots.
Motorists are passing each other with a mere slip of air between their vehicles.
I have a suggestion for Richland Township. Richland does not own these Berwick Road land parcels. Yet, Richland is tasked with the grass-cutting chore. Richland should cut this grass and then bill the property owner.
The individual homeowners along here are OK. The problem is not with their properties. The issue resides with the once powerful coal company that formulated the Windber Borough name. This company should pay for that grass-cutting roadside maintenance.
Plus, there are many dangerous leaning trees and branches extending across Berwick Road. The property owner needs to address this dangerous issue. Those leaning trees need removed, as do the branches extending over the road.
The Scalp Level Main Street bridge project has pushed even more traffic on Berwick Road. Main Street is open only to the East Hills Engineering building. A lengthy detour is in place rerouting the traffic patterns. So motorists are using Berwick Road as an alternate route into Windber and other areas.
This increased traffic has created a safety issue at the Berwick Road-Scalp Avenue intersection. Toss in the Kleban Drive intersection and stop sign, and one finds motoring madness.
An issue here is vehicles trying to make a left turn from Berwick Road onto Scalp Avenue. During peak traffic times, a left turn is a long, long wait to nearly impossible. The situation is compounded with the Main Street bridge detours adding more confused traffic into this area.
This area lacks marked turning lanes. I’ve noticed vehicles at the Berwick Road stop sign waiting with their left turn signal on. This creates a dangerous bottleneck, with traffic backed up on Berwick Road, Kleban Drive and left turning vehicles from Scalp Avenue.
I run through here on a regular basis. Some mornings, I’m the only one moving with these traffic snarls. Again, this issue is mainly at peak traffic times. Traffic flows freely during most of the day.
Creating and painting turning lanes on the Berwick Road will aid motorists. Another suggestion is painting in big bold letters across the right lane at the Kleban Drive stop sign the word STOP.
Apparently, the red stop sign is invisible to some motorists. They drive right through the sign into Berwick Road traffic and traffic exiting Scalp Avenue.
Driving, running or walking in this area demands caution.
Stay safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.