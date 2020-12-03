George Hancock

Tuesday ushered in meteorological winter. This seasonal timespan runs through Feb. 28, 2021. So, what’s the difference between meteorological winter and the Dec. 21 winter solstice?
The National Weather Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and meteorologists use Dec. 1 for recording all winter weather records.
This year, the winter solstice falls on Dec. 21. This date marks earth’s maximum tilt away from the sun. Consequently, Dec. 21 has the shortest daylight hours and the longest night of the year.
Many folks regard the winter solstice as the traditional beginning of the winter season. In years past, numerous festivals and celebrations were held honoring this day.
We reached December, so our winter season is here. Will we experience a mild or mean season remains a legitimate question.
Our December thoughts are many this month. Running the December roads is soothing. The weather is colder and the footing is sometimes tricky. Yet, the roadside view is stunning.
I consider myself a privileged runner. Privileged that I live and run in a suburban setting. Running a few miles in any direction reveals coyotes, white-tailed deer, turkeys, numerous birds and woodland critters and a delightful natural scene.
There are no skyscrapers or concrete jungles on my running routes.
I mentioned last month various concerns about recycling in Cambria County.
Recycling is an expensive operation for municipalities.
Several other local communities are considering modifying or ending curbside pickup.
This is sad.
Perhaps the biggest event occurring along my running routes was the Scalp Level bridge project. PennDOT and the contractor provided a safe passage route through this project area. I watched the bridge work progress while running. The bridge reopened several weeks ago.
The finished project is incredible. Main Street was straightened. A new bridge was placed over the Little Paint Creek. An old bridge further back was removed with a new road leading into that area.
Also, the sidewalks near the bridge were replaced. Work was completed in and around the Little Paint Creek bed.
The finished project provides a smoother driving, running and walking experience.
Well done all.
Sadly, we say goodbye to an old Scalp Avenue friend.
The Schwebel’s Bakery Outlet at 1011 Scalp Ave. is closing and moving to another location. Unfortunately, their lease was not renewed, forcing a move to another location.
Schwelbel is relocating to the former Nickels Bakery location at 131 Mini Mall Road in Ebensburg.
Years ago, a Sunday morning long run along Scalp Avenue was mouthwatering. I ran past two bakery locations.
There was Yost Bakery and Schmidt Bakery. Schmidt was located in the Schwebel location for decades. Yost remains at their location in a greatly reduced capacity. The smell of freshly baked bread no longer teases our senses.
Weather continues to impact our lives. A Nov. 15-16 wind storm blew through our region. My morning Berwick Road run was littered with tree debris as were numerous sections along state Route 160 to Elton.
Those Berwick Road trees have appeared in my column numerous times. This road features many trees that need removed or trimmed back.
Numerous sections have branches spreading across this old country road. It is a very scenic region. However, many of those trees are old and pose deadly consequences.
Other regions are also dealing with weather events.
Wildfires still rage in our western states. Our southern coastal regions dealt with an incredible array of tropical and hurricane storms.
Several regions experienced another weather event. The phrase King Tides made a wet appearance. This situation is surreal. King Tides can form on sunny clear days at high tide. The flood surge is extensive.
A wise man recently said, “These are different times.”
They are.
Veteran coach and Pitt-Johnstown Athletic Director Pat Pecora also gave us these encouraging words.
Pecora said, “Tough times never last, tough people do. That’s my motto now.”
Wise words old friend.
Merry Christmas, everyone!
