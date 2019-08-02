So, how hot was it?
Johnny Carson and his classic “Tonight Show” monologue are once again reverberating across Greater Johnstown. It was so hot that the local keyboard naysayers were lounging by the pools dreaming of petulant comebacks.
It was so hot that the morning road runners resembled Greater Johnstown swim club members. Yes, summer 2019 is hot and steamy.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently reported that June 2019 was the hottest on record. NOAA weather records date back 140 years.
NOAA further reported that June 2019 was the 414th consecutive month posting above-average temperatures.
A troubling addendum to this report was the point that nine of the 10 all-time hottest June months occurred since 2010. These days one must really practice weather awareness. Ignoring weather patterns or forecasts is foolish.
Our news reports are filled with motorists, home owners and others trapped or injured by raging weather.
These folks proclaim they had no idea the weather was this bad.
Driving into flowing water or leaving children and pets in hot cars is stupid. We have numerous educational resources detailing the pitfalls of these common practices.
Ignoring the heat advisories or other weather information is often fatal.
• • •
One current trend that bears watching is how the insurance industry and many states question the wisdom of rebuilding anything in flood-prone regions. Why communities allowed construction in flood-prone areas initially really needs debated.
The insurance payout in these flooded regions is extensive. These catastrophic flood events are crippling many local economies. Flowing water is a powerful force.
Recurring or freak weather patterns dumping copious rainfall in the same regions is a common event now.
Persistent flooding in our agricultural regions is a serious matter. The ripple effect lingers for months. Higher food costs and food shortages prevail due to these distant flood events.
Pennsylvania is fortunate in this situation. Our state has a rich agricultural heritage.
Many Pennsylvania farms are thriving. Weather is always a factor, yet Pennsylvania has avoided many of these troubling flood issues.
• • •
Now, I occasionally see some negative sights while driving from here to there.
Several weeks ago during the mid-morning hours, I was driving west on Scalp Avenue near Terlyn Drive. The stoplight turned red, so I stopped.
I was the first car in the right lane. Several cars were behind me in moments. The left lane was empty.
I watched an eastbound coal truck drive through the red light. The light was red long before the truck got there. A lady waiting on Teryln to turn left saw that truck. She waited before making her turn.
Then, a swiftly moving car in my left lane ran that same red traffic light, striking that turning lady’s car.
Both motorists pulled over and called 911. A Richland police officer arrived on scene.
Several trucks from the Richland Fire Company were also dispatched. I pulled into a nearby parking lot.
I had a clear view of what transpired.
The Richland officer took the motorist’s information. I relayed my witnessed story.
Neither driver was injured.
The vehicles were dented.
However, this story continues on. The fire department left the scene. But, while the officer was talking to the motorists, a westbound coal truck approached. Despite the flashing cruiser lights, the uniformed police officer and two stopped vehicles, this coal truck ran the red Teryln Drive traffic light. It was a brazen act. That truck never slowed.
Distracted and aggressive driving is so prevalent.
Stop signs, traffic lights and numerous street signs are ignored. I witness many disturbing driving practices.
Thankfully, I also see many friendly motorists waving as I run from here to there.
• • •
One weekend road sight is puzzling. My run starts at 6 a.m.. I’m out running every day. The weekend traffic has virtually disappeared on my morning routes. I often run for miles before a vehicle passes me.
This is in sharp contrast to a mere four to five years ago.
Morning traffic flowed steadily every day. Now, early weekend traffic is sparse.
Perhaps, this is due to our shrinking population. It’s an interesting weekend experience that I’ll continue monitoring.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
