Well, this isn’t the column I intended to write.
My initial plan was writing about the 2020 census and any potential impact on our region. I received our census notice in the mail on March 13. I completed the online questionnaire that Friday evening.
I had no issues. The questions were easy. The software was simple. I printed our 2020 census confirmation.
However, current events have darkened our focus. Our perspective these days is on a virus known as COVID-19. Hopefully, everyone will remember and complete their 2020 census.
The United States has not experienced a widespread disease like this since 1918, when the deadly Spanish influenza ravaged our globe. There are numerous books describing this cruel disease. Once this virus is contained and the libraries reopen, I recommend reading some of these historical accounts.
Gina Kola published a book in 1999 titled “Flu.” This book is available at the Highland Community Library.
John Barry published his book, “The Great Influenza,” in 2004. This book is also available at the Highland library.
A 2018 book published by Jeremy Brown titled “Influenza: The Hundred Year Hunt to Cure the Deadliest Disease in History” is available at the Johnstown Cambria County Library.
Brown is an emergency room physician. He has an article in The Atlantic’s March 3 edition titled “The Coronavirus Is No 1918 Pandemic.” Brown’s article deals with this coronavirus. We learn scientists were on this coronavirus right away.
And yes, the Chinese scientists shared their information immediately as did other virus specialists.
One wonders if anyone was paying attention.
These are interesting books written by folks without political agendas. Reading detailed accounts provides valuable information. Sadly, in our 24/7 highly visual age, few care to read any books. Our planet is left with this sad point. Time – the years erase our historical memory.
The COVID-19 disruption is widespread across our country. This virus is unprecedented in modern times.
Anyone with decent memory of the 1918 Spanish flu environment would be at least 112 years old today. Our country has few, if any, residents in that age group.
So, this current coronavirus is unique to our age. Most individuals have nothing to compare/contrast it with. It’s a hoax. It’s fake news. Or is it?
On a dark March run, I looked back seeking similar incidents in my lifetime. Perhaps those incidents could illuminate our current plight.
How people react to situations is fascinating. We run the gamut of response scenarios. Many folks go out of their way to share and help one another. Others turn to hoarding and a “me first” attitude. Patience, kindness or sharing are not traits held by all.
The 1977 Johnstown Flood is a possible reference point.
This was a deadly weather event. Numerous individuals quickly discovered teamwork was a great way to remove debris and clean neighborhoods. Hoarding toilet paper or cleaning supplies served no usual purpose.
The restoration chores took months. Our local business landscape changed. Many folks left the region.
However, the region did not die. Life, albeit smaller in scope, continued across the area.
Also on that chilly morning run, the years 1974 and 1979 popped into my head.
From 1973 to 1974 is recognized as the “first oil shock” in the United States. The OPEC nations controlled oil production. The price of oil skyrocketed. Long gas lines were common due to the gasoline shortage.
In 1974, I worked at Bill’s Service in Geistown pumping gas. This was my senior year at Pitt-Johnstown.
Gas lines, higher prices, empty tanks along with customer complaints colored my summer employment.
Many thought the gasoline shortage was a hoax. The oil companies were simply increasing their profits. This situation festered again five years later in 1979.
The 1979 gasoline shortage was more pronounced.
The daily effects were devastating.
I ran along empty roads.
Yet, we rebounded.
Could the coronavirus become a seasonal illness?
There is no vaccine. Individuals have a varied reaction to this disease. And it spreads quickly.
So, follow the recommended guidelines. Stay safe, stay healthy.
