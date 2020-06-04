June began its 30-day run on a Monday morning.
June 1 is also the first day of meteorological summer. This weather-keeping timespan runs from June 1 through Aug. 31. All summer weather records are recorded during this time frame.
Traditionalists celebrate summer’s first day on June 20. This date is the summer solstice. We experience the year’s longest daylight hours on this date.
I really enjoy running at dawn. The streaming daylight is a welcome sight. The air is fresh. The morning colors are vibrant. Plus, the roadside activity is nonstop as the birds and woodland critters scamper about.
Morning traffic along my dawn running routes has steadily decreased the past several years. Weekend traffic is almost nonexistent during my dawn runs. This was before the virus pandemic.
The stay-at-home recommendations eased the morning traffic even more.
I believe there are other reasons for the declining morning traffic. Our local population continues its downward trend. So many folks have left our region. People leave for myriad reasons.
Many are familiar with brain drain. This trend finds our talented young folks leaving for economic opportunities elsewhere.
The other trend is individuals my age leaving in order to live closer to their children, siblings or other relatives. The outmigration trends have created less morning traffic compared to my morning runs in the ’80s and ’90s.
There is one more reason for the lower morning traffic.
Our region has a high death rate. This death rate spans the age groups.
Our region’s ongoing population decline was reviewed in a recent Tribune-Democrat front-page story. Mark Pesto’s article, “Census Bureau: Cambria population down 13K in decade,” was fascinating and disturbing reading.
Despite the great efforts by numerous individuals to promote and improve our area, the regional population continues to shrink.
So, this decreased traffic gives me time to ponder various scenarios. I’m greatly intrigued by alternate history writers. Harry Turtledove is the master of this genre. Turtledove’s novels offer hours of thought-provoking entertainment. His stories provide the proverbial food for thought.
Turtledove’s “what if” situations are fascinating. What if volcanic eruptions altered the U.S. landscape? What if?
OK, how many people reading this column know Hannibal Hamlin? Who the heck is Hannibal Hamlin?
Hannibal Hamlin was the 15th vice president of the United States. He was elected along with Abraham Lincoln in 1860. Hamlin was born and raised in Maine and owned and ran a local newspaper. Hamlin served in the Maine legislature, including a stint as the speaker of the House.
Hamlin was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and served in the U.S. Senate. Hamlin was briefly mentioned as a possible 1860 presidential candidate. However, Hamlin supported Lincoln, from Illinois.
Here is a historical what if.
Hamlin was dropped from the 1864 Republican ticket.
Hamlin’s replacement was Sen. Andrew Johnson, from Tennessee.
Johnson was a rough, crude politician. Johnson made enemies quickly with his political posturing. Lincoln was assassinated and Johnson became the 17th president of the United States.
Now, consider these what if questions. What if Hamlin remained on the 1864 Republican ticket? What if Hamlin became the 17th president of the United States? Hamlin was a strong, experienced statesman.
What if President Hamlin was in charge of the post-Civil War Reconstruction period?
What if Hamlin served two terms as U.S. president? What direction would President Hamlin take our war weary nation? What if?
OK, consider another what if scenario. It appears two older gentleman will head the 2020 presidential tickets. One candidate is 77 years old and the other will be 74.
The vice presidential nominees are huge in the 2020 election. There is an above average chance the vice president could become president due to age and health issues.
How about this what if scenario? What if all the candidates die before the election?
What if the COVID-19 grows stronger and kills the presidential and vice presidential nominees?
The Presidential Succession Act of 1947 determines who becomes president. However, that presidential succession line only holds through Jan. 20.
I wonder, is Turtledove working on this scenario.
What if?
