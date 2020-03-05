Our year is steadily moving along.
March 1 arrived early on a Sunday morning, beginning meteorological spring.
All official spring weather records are recorded in this time frame. Meteorological spring runs through May 31.
Daylight saving time resumes Sunday. Our evening hours are no longer daylight challenged.
St. Patrick’s Day and my birthday, March 18, take place in mid-March. It’s birthday 67 for me. I’m nearing my seventh decade. Yet, I’m still running well every morning.
That point makes me very happy.
The spring vernal equinox falls on March 19 due to Leap Year. Mother Nature will soon ramp up her greening process.
Many areas are green now due to our mild winter.
The Major League Baseball season begins its long run on March 26. MLB is not for everyone. The 162-game season is tedious. Individual games can continue for hours, and great teams can lose with a simple error or bad pitch.
I frequently state that baseball and running share numerous characteristics.
Baseball players, like runners, practice their craft daily.
Baseball players and runners participate in great games and superb runs.
Yet, an injury, the weather or some other factor can derail a season or a run.
Lady Luck can decide the season or the race despite everyone’s best efforts. This factor makes running and MLB fascinating.
• • •
Spring is also a fascinating time to run the local roads.
The outside temperatures are warming. We see more daylight hours. The roads are free of wintry debris. Songbirds warble their morning tunes. Small woodland creatures scurry about. And color returns to my roadside, especially the color green.
Spring running is a great time to mull various newspaper articles, current events or even books. I recently finished Cody McDevitt’s book “Banished From Johnstown: Racist Backlash In Johnstown.”
The History Press published this book in January.
McDevitt is a staff writer for the Somerset Daily American newspaper and is the author of two previous books. His first co-authored book was “Pittsburgh Drinks: A History of Cocktails, Nightlife and Bartending Tradition.”
McDevitt’s other book, “Answering the Call: Somerset County During World War II,” was published last year.
These books are available on Amazon.
“Banished From Johnstown” is an incredible read.
One could state this book is a timely topic in our supercharged political climate.
McDevitt captures in vivid detail a horrendous 1923 event that tarnishes Johnstown’s history. Yet, this incident is not widely remembered.
I first became aware of this Rosedale incident in 2005.
The late Randy Whittle wrote a two-volume history of Johnstown. Whittle’s first volume was titled “Johnstown, Pennsylvania – A History Part One: 1895 to 1936.” Volume Two covers Johnstown’s history from 1936 to 1980.
Randolph “Randy” G. Whittle was originally from Roanoke, Virginia.
Whittle’s public service career brought him to Johnstown in the late 1990s. Whittle was the executive director of the Greater Johnstown Committee and served briefly as the acting city manager in 1998.
Whittle was a history buff.
He penned our most comprehensive Johnstown history to date.
Whittle sadly passed away on May 14, 2013, at age 82.
Whittle’s two-volume Johnstown history is available on Amazon.
On Feb. 17, McDevitt held a lecture and book signing to a packed Blackington Hall audience on the Pitt-Johnstown campus. The evening gathering was a good mix of students and local residents. Paul Newman from the campus history department was the moderator.
“Banished From Johnstown” is a book that needs read, digested and discussed.
Anger and rage emanating from a domestic dispute led to the Rosedale shootout with tragic consequences.
Rosedale was a section of Johnstown home to Mexican and black immigrants from our southern states.
These individuals were persuaded to move here as laborers in the bustling steel industry.
Several days after this deadly incident, Johnstown Mayor Joseph Cauffiel issued an edict that “ordered all black and Mexican people who lived in town for less than seven years to leave the city,” threatening to use the force of law to make sure his dictate was followed.
McDevitt’s book is a compelling story. The book is well researched and documented. Readers learn that it can happen here. It did.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.