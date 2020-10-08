Oct. 1 was day 275 in our continuing year. So far, our 2020 ride has been incredible. However, the remaining days could unleash copious amounts of angst or perhaps create a soothing autumn experience.
October epitomizes autumn. Our local landscape is ablaze in glorious hues. The colors red, orange and yellow dot the nearby ridges.
This October sight is always breathtaking. We are truly blessed to reside in a scenic region. A few miles in any direction reveals a seasonal masterpiece.
Some folks equate fall’s changing weather patterns with winter’s onslaught. Sure, we are daylight-challenged now. Sunlight is a shrinking commodity during autumn’s run.
But there is no need to curtail outside activities. Autumn excursions, even in the dwindling daylight hours, are pleasurable experiences.
October brings many cool, crisp days. Soon, frosty mornings will mock commuters.
Vehicles left outside grow icy coatings on chilly autumn mornings.
This irks the running-late motorists. I’ve witnessed many moving vehicles coated in frosty ice. The wipers are running full speed while the motorists spray the windshield with washer fluid. I monitor these vehicles carefully. How can that driver see the road?
So, while eyeing the oncoming motorists and viewing the delightful foliage, October runs are perfect for mulling news stories. For example, it may take a daily run or two to figure out that recent presidential debate. OK, maybe it will take the entire October month to figure out that debacle. The nationally televised presidential debate earned my WTH award.
Prospective young debaters learned numerous lessons that Tuesday night. Talking over your opponent or the moderator is annoying, confusing, irritating – yet works.
The best way to deflect questions is by verbal bullying. Or by making outlandish statements, creating implausible scenarios with boogeymen lurking in the bushes ready to pounce and ensnare the unsuspecting electorate.
These debating and ad tactics are employed by numerous politicians. We’re right and you’re wrong statements rule the 24/7 social media day.
The average Joe is left wondering what’s real, what’s true anymore. Compromise is a dirty word.
I lived well through 12 presidential administrations.
My 67 years cover the Eisenhower through Trump presidencies.
My 47-year running career occurred from the Nixon period forward. There were varied political styles and viewpoints during these presidential administrations. Each president brought unique characteristics to the Oval Office.
There is really few differences between the major political parties. Each is filled with old, well-paid career politicians. Eight-year term limits cure this expensive problem. Incumbent seniority entrenches the status quo. Effective change is missing. Gridlock is a common attribute. These old politicians need removed to the back 40 pastures.
What insights did I glean during these 12 presidential terms?
• There is a tomorrow. The sun rises and sets according to set seasonal standards.
• Keep running, keep moving. Why fret over things we can’t control? Education, lifelong reading is a huge positive tool. Stay informed. The more we know the better off we are. And, despite the troubling current situations, life does go on.
• We all need positive influences in our lives. Negativity sours our spirit. Family and friends plus hobbies and interests provide refreshing physical and psychological outlets.
• Also, voting is important.
So vote in person or by mail. Voting is quick and easy.
Voting sends a message.
Voting is good for the human spirit, too. Hey, did you vote? Yes, I did!
Wednesday, Nov. 4 is the day after.
The sun will rise. The sun will set. I will run my Wednesday morning route.
The weather typical for a late-autumn run.
My run continues no matter who wins or loses the 2020 election.
The times, the seasons are a-changing. We need to move on.
