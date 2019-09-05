September 2019 arrived on a Sunday morning.
September’s first day began Meteorological Autumn. This season runs through Nov. 30. All official autumn weather records are recorded during this time span by the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Sept. 23 is the autumnal equinox. Traditionalists celebrate fall’s arrival on this September Monday.
Sept. 1 is also a very sweet day for me. My third running streak continues beyond the one-year mark. Some corrective July 2018 lumbar disc surgery in Pittsburgh plus various related issues ended my second running streak.
A running streak is loosely defined as a yearlong, every day running endeavor. The runner runs at minimum a one-mile run every day. I run 30 miles a week, so my daily average is higher.
Folks continually ask, why do you run every day? The short response is simple. I run every day because I can.
Running is my sport, my passion, my pursuit. I am a lifelong runner. I’ll run past the 104,000-mile mark in November.
Running every day enables me to view incredible road sights. Those observations appear in this monthly column.
Autumn is the perfect running season. Mother Nature creates a majestic vista. September’s sights and smells are delicious. Soon, bright seasonal colors will spread across our now-green ridges.
September’s cooler temperatures and decreasing daylight are subtle reminders that darker, colder days loom. So, please get outside and explore this natural beauty.
Baseball season is nearly over. Football is basically a weekend sport. Our September daylight is shrinking. Our daily run or walk is completed. Politics and political gibberish are boring. Television and movies are repetitive rituals. So, what do you do to unwind from our 24/7/365 wacky world?
Hmm, for me, the answer is reading. Reading a book is a great way to unwind or decompress from our troubled world. Reading provides entertainment or clarifies today’s perplexing issues.
I’m also a lifelong reader.
My reading tastes are varied. I became a book collector early in my undergraduate career. I own a significant home library. Just ask my wife.
Greater Johnstown is very fortunate to feature several outstanding annual used book sales. The largest and oldest in its sixth decade is sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) every June.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County, located in Westmont, sponsors a great book sale every April.
Beginnings Inc., from
Johnstown, holds its huge book sale every January at the Richland Galleria mall.
A major change is taking place next year. All three organizations are moving their book events to the fall. This sale change should thrill readers, book collectors and causal book browsers.
As our daylight hours shrink and the daily temperatures drop with radiant colors splashing across our ridges folks tend to migrate inside.
However, readers will have an ample supply of material to study, peruse and dissect during the growing dark season.
Yet, there is one book local readers cannot purchase or add to their personal libraries.
This book, published in 1977 by the now closed Benshoff Printing, has disappeared.
The Pitt-Johnstown student newspapers are now digital records. These old newspapers are a wealth of ancient history. They provide fascinating footnotes on our past.
The Sept. 28, 1977, Advocate printed an interview with the late Dr. James Sheep.
Sheep and the late Dorathy Pavian co-authored a Pitt-Johnstown book for the 50th anniversary. The interview indicated this book was finished. Johnstown-based Benshoff Printing was the publisher. The book would be available at the upcoming Pitt-Johnstown homecoming celebration. The book title was either “The History of UPJ” or “The Illustrated History of UPJ.”
This 1977 book has disappeared. There is no record of this history book in any University of Pittsburgh records.
There is no follow-up information or book advertising in the Advocate. What happened to this completed book?
I recently contacted Pavian’s daughters. They are researching their records for any information.
The late Dr. Robert Hunter published a detailed Pitt-Johnstown history in his posthumous work “The Evolution of a College” in the early 1990s. Is this the missing Sheep/Pavian book?
If so, does anyone know what happened? We have an intriguing mystery here.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
