November running is often a surreal experience.
The beautiful fall foliage is now a hazy memory. Those once gorgeous leaves are withered and blown about by the late-autumn winds. My running shoes crunch through the leaves littering the roadsides. That crunching noise is frequently the only audible noise on my run.
My morning runs are quiet.
Occasionally, I’ll hear some traffic sounds from the distant Scalp Avenue commute.
A vehicle or two will drive past me, generating other traffic noise. Then, the quiet dark returns. The solitary runner is alone with his morning thoughts.
Those thoughts are numerous as we begin November’s 30-day run. Nov. 1 was a Sunday this year. We said goodbye to daylight saving time on November’s first day. Seasonal darkness is again a companion.
My morning run begins and ends in the morning dark.
My rechargeable light illuminates my path. Also, this light alerts motorists to my roadside presence. White-tailed deer are frequently spotted as they silently move about their morning business.
One group is conspicuously missing from my morning runs during the designated seasons. I see very few hunters compared to decades ago.
This past archery season had few hunters along my routes. Some mornings, there were no hunters at all.
I had a similar experience during last spring’s gobbler season. Turkey hunters were absent. I doubt this was COVID-19 related. So many individuals were out of work, and outdoor activities were encouraged to maintain a healthy demeanor.
The hunter absence had me pondering why. I concluded we can add hunting to those seasonal endeavors not favored, followed or practiced by the younger generation.
Older hunters are dying off or moving away from our region, creating this hunter void.
Another worrisome roadside thought is generally viewed over those hillsides.
My macadam running paths are littered year round.
Several groups do step up and collect that nasty trash.
Yet piles of the tossed stuff clutter our local highways.
Cambria County’s recent decision to stop collecting recyclable plastics at its collection bin sites was a red-flag situation. I generally recycle my items at the UPJ or Geistown recycling centers. My initial thought was these plastic items would end over the hillsides with all those fast-food containers and convenience-store beverage cups.
Thankfully, at least as of this writing, that did not happen in my area. Cambria County recently reinstituted plastics #1 and #2 recycling.
Cambria County’s blue recycling bins are again accepting these plastic items.
Richland Township is struggling with another recycling issue. Richland recently received just one bid for a three-year recycling contract.
However, that $615,000 bid was four times more than the expiring contract. So the Richland supervisors are seeking a cost-effective solution. The clock is ticking.
This cooling weather has many folks thinking about home-heating costs. A mild winter, as predicted, saves individuals heating dollars.
Cold, windy winter weather forces our furnaces to burn through that expensive fuel.
So what happens when your heating oil supplier is no longer locally owned? Will individuals still receive home heating oil in a timely manner?
What happens when you need heating oil but the new company is based in Westmoreland County? What happens if you were on a budget plan with the former company and have a large credit balance?
Well, as we begin the new heating season, former McKelvey Oil customers are asking these questions. McKelvey Oil was purchased by another company in August. The new owner, Smith Propane & Oil Co., is based in Loyalhanna.
Veteran Greater Johnstown residents are keenly aware what happens when out-of-town companies take over a local business. Hopefully, this new arrangement works.
Thanksgiving Day falls on Nov. 26 this year. We pause, hopefully with loved ones, to offer thankful prayers for our blessings. Then, we share a delicious meal.
Outside, Mother Nature prepares for her next weather event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.