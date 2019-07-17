Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.