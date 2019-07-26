As we have previously reported, the city of Johnstown is considering selling off assets to help pay pension obligations and improve its financial situation as it prepares to exit the state’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities by October 2021.
City Council acted on those plans last week when it approved a resolution to have City Manager George Hayfield solicit bids for the sale, long-term lease, concession agreement, or operations and management agreement of Berkley Hills Golf Course.
“It’s sitting there, and if we’re not making money – and actually probably losing money – then we need to do something with it and be proactive,” Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “So, at this point in time, we’re putting an RFP (request for proposal) out, get some feelers to see what’s out there, who might buy it, who might lease it, maybe even the existing group would look at it.”
Hayfield said the nine-hole golf course in Upper Yoder Township needs approximately $200,000 in capital repairs.
The 81-year-old course has been leased by Royal Berkshire since 2015. As our Dave Sutor reported, with the deal set to expire at year’s end, Royal Berkshire has notified the city that it plans to exercise the first of three possible three-year extensions.
Derek Hayes, Royal Berkshire president, said his company will do whatever it can to enforce the contract.
“We’re kind of confused about the whole thing,” he said.
“We have an agreement to lease it for nine more years, so I’m not sure how they feel they can put out an agreement for another lease. I know with the Act 47 situation, they said they were trying to sell off some assets. I get the fact they might want to look to sell.”
Doug Labarko, of Ferndale, said after this year’s City Championship in June that he would be disappointed to see the Berkley Hills sold, having played the course since he was a child.
“I think I speak on behalf of everybody else: I’d be devastated if they sold this course,” he said.
“Everybody plays up here. Everybody knows each other. I grew up here.
“All of these guys grew up here. I’d be very, very hurt.”
Added Hayes: “It’s a longstanding tradition – the tournament and the golf course. We’re committed to be here as long as possible. We’re hopeful that the city sees that it’s in its best interest to keep this as a place that the public can use. Anything we can do to be a part of that, we’ll do that.”
We applaud city leaders for exploring creative ways to improve its finances, such as selling off assets, which also include Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, the sewer system and conference center.
But, if the ownership of Berkley Hills does change hands, we encourage officials to seek a deal that would ensure the course remains open. Berkley Hills has a long history in Johnstown, and it would be a shame if it were to close.
