The Tribune-Democrat reminds writers to the Readers’ Forum of rules for election letters that were adopted in 2015.
Only letters supporting the election process without pointing to specific candidates or parties will remain on the Editorial page.
Letters from readers endorsing a candidate or party platform will be treated as low-cost advertisements. The base cost per letter will be $49.95, and those letters will appear Fridays until one week before the election on the page opposite the Editorial page.
