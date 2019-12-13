Surveys have shown that there is a generational difference on climate change issues.
To that end, former Gov. Tom Ridge said Republicans need to take environmental issues more seriously to gain the support of younger voters. Ridge, a Republican who served as Pennsylvania’s governor from 1995 to 2001, spoke Tuesday at the Conservative Energy Forum in Harrisburg.
NASA says the planet’s average surface temperature has risen about 1.62 degrees since the late 19th century, mostly due to increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere, with most of the warming taking place in the past 35 years.
But Republicans and Democrats are at odds over the cause of climate change how to address it, according to a recent survey by Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan think-tank based in Washington.
While most Americans say the government isn’t doing enough to address the climate, the numbers are much more divided among Republicans. Fifty-two percent of younger Republicans – millennials and Generation Z (ages 18-38) – think the government is doing too little. That number drops to 41% for Generation X and 31% for baby boomers.
Ridge said Republicans once championed environmental issues, but they have since “abandoned” them. He thinks the United States has an obligation to address the topic, even though he doesn’t think humans are the only reason for climate change.
The Global Carbon Project says China is the world’s biggest carbon polluter with 28% of the 2019 emissions. Despite a 1.7% drop from 2018, the United States ranked No. 2 this year at 14.5%.
Ridge, speaking Tuesday in Harrisburg, said the fact that because some countries aren’t doing enough to limit pollution “doesn’t excuse us from doing whatever we can to reduce emissions.”
“How anyone can conclude (the pollution) is anything but disruptive to nature is beyond belief,” he said.
Ridge said he supports policies that use all sources of energy, from fossil fuels to renewables, such as solar and wind.
According to Mark Pischea, president of the Conservative Energy Network, the Republican Party has become too closely aligned with the fossil fuel industry.
He said embracing renewable energy would be a way to attract younger voters, and perhaps close the gap between the two parties in the 18-34 age group. Data indicate there are just more than 1 million Democrats in that age category in Pennsylvania, compared with 636,430 Republicans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.