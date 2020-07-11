While it’s often said that the youth are our future, too often they are left outside important decisions – or choose to keep themselves out by not volunteering, participating and voting.
But we are seeing a shift in the attitudes of young people inspired by a health crisis, a social movement and a looming national election.
Teens and young adults in our region – and across the nation – are standing up for their beliefs, moving to the front and encouraging others to do the same.
Westmont Hilltop student Anthony Hassett has been working with classmates, helping them register to vote.
Even after school was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hassett kept contacting other teens in the district. Hassett’s project earned Westmont Hilltop a Governor’s Civic Engagement Award for reaching 65-84% of eligible students being registered to vote.
“I just see this as an opportunity for everybody to exercise their rights,” Hassett told reporter Josh Byers.
Kathryn King, 19, of Johnstown’s Hornerstown neighborhood, was among the vocal leaders of a Black Lives Matter march through the city last month.
“For me, it was really personal,” King told political reporter Dave Sutor for the July 11 installment of the series Pulse of the Voters.
“The Black community in Johnstown has always been very close,” she said. “… It felt really good. It felt like things might actually be able to change around here.”
King will be participating in her first presidential election in November.
So will Noah Glattke, 21, a Robert Morris University student from Geistown, and Daniel Hostetter, 18, of Jerome, a recent Johnstown Christian School graduate.
Glattke voiced frustration with “politics as usual” interfering with the coronavirus pandemic response.
He said he has supported President Donald Trump, and will “keep an open mind” as November approaches and important issues continue to unfold.
Hostetter plans to attend Liberty University and study political science. He launched The Citizen’s Brief, a nonpartisan online newspaper and podcast, while in high school.
Hostetter hopes to some day take his passion for service and sound government to a career on Capitol Hill.
“I still have these conservative base ideas, like limited government and things like that, but I really see a lot of value on the left when it comes to compassion and ... caring for people,” Hostetter said. “I feel like we can have both of those things. Those aren’t mutually exclusive. We can bring both truth and love to the table, which is really important. I think that’s something we can find in the center.”
In Somerset, a group of high school students organized and led a Black Lives Matters march and interacted peacefully with counter-protesters at the county courthouse.
We salute young people across the region who are expanding their civic engagement.
And we urge others to join this youth movement to establish the culture and political platforms that will carry our region and the country forward past this time of divisiveness and distrust.
Jeffrey Wilson, deacon at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, remembers the social upheaval of the 1960s and ’70s, but called 2020 “one of the most eventful years of my life.”
He teaches young people at his church, and heads up the Johnstown police advisory committee.
Wilson attended the Black Lives Matter rally and march in Johnstown, held in the wake of George Floyd’s death under the knee of a police officer in Minneapolis. Wilson witnessed young people displaying “a passion of being able to get their message out and tell Johnstowners and the whole entire state and region what it is that they believe in.”
Wilson seems ready to hand the baton to the next generation – and so are we.
We believe they’re ready to make a positive difference.
To vote for quality leaders.
To become leaders themselves.
“It’s great to protest,” Wilson said. “It’s great to shout. It’s great to scream. It’s great to be mad. But now that energy has to be redirected into actually making things happen.”
