Every section of society has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, especially nonprofits.
In our region, the plight of the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA underscores the difficulties that sector faces as the global health crisis approaches seven months.
Instead of celebrating its 150th anniversary, the organization – which offers programs such as swimming, basketball and wellness coaching, among others – has spent much of 2020 struggling to stay open, as mitigation efforts such as social distancing and limits on crowd sizes have taken a toll on revenue.
The center’s future may be determined by the benevolence of the community’s residents and organizations.
As our Dave Sutor reported:
• Membership has dropped from approximately 1,000 in March to fewer than 500 now.
• Revenue from SilverSneakers senior activities, which are included with many Medicare plans, is down 90%.
• Paid programming income, from activities such as swimming lessons, is almost nonexistent.
• The organization is falling about $40,000 short per month in funds needed to cover its approximately $65,000 operating budget.
The challenges have forced the organization to find new ways to fulfill its mission of “building healthy spirit, mind and body for all,” as its website says. For instance, according to its website, the YMCA canceled its Summer Day Camp program, instead shifting its efforts to deliver short STEM programs in the community.
YMCA leaders recently aired their concerns to Johnstown City Council.
“If funding is not acquired immediately, the COVID-19 pandemic will close the doors of the YMCA in the next 30 days, indefinitely,” said Quan Britt, the YMCA’s program director. “As a community-based organization, we need the community to support us.”
The YMCA received Paycheck Protection Program funding through the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, but that money was exhausted my mid-July.
Britt called the situation a “desperate financial crisis.”
It’s a problem felt by YMCAs nationwide.
The Star Tribune, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, reported in July that the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities – the third-largest in the country – closed two-thirds of its camps and fitness and child care centers during the outbreak, and furloughed 90% of its employees.
In Johnstown, YMCA leadership has reached out to the city, Cambria County, federal and state elected officials, and organizations such as the 1889 Foundation and Community Foundation for the Alleghenies for assistance. Donations also are being accepted at johnstownpaymca.org.
“It’s going to take the whole community to get on board and support the Y right now because they need it,” said Julie Sheehan, the YMCA’s board president.
“It’s tough times down there. We don’t want to close.
“We don’t want to not be a part of this community. We want to be here. But we need money to be able to operate, and the money’s not coming in right now.”
If funding isn’t found soon, Britt said, “youth and young adults will be the first to suffer when life-changing programs are canceled and not duplicated anywhere else in town.”
“For nearly 170 years in our country, the YMCA has responded to the most pressing needs of our communities and the people who call them home,” YMCA of the USA said on its website. “The COVID-19 pandemic presents unprecedented challenges to our organization and our service to communities. We are doing what we can right now, and we are committed to being here for communities as our country begins the tough work of recovery.”
Hopefully the community can return the favor and support the YMCA during its time of need.
