Having the Johnstown Galleria land on Cambria County’s list of properties to be available at a tax sale is not necessarily bad news for the shopping center or the community.
As Cambria County Tax Claim Bureau Director Joanne Ranck noted in a story July 15, many prominent sites go through this process and emerge into bright futures.
Ranck noted that the Glosser building in downtown Johnstown became property of the county at a judicial sale.
And the Ollie’s Plaza on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township, formerly known as the Hills plaza, “was sold at an upset tax sale for about $1 million,” she said.
The Glosser building – home to a bustling retail center in its heyday – now hosts county offices and restaurant space.
The Ollie’s Plaza is among the busiest shopping areas in the Johnstown region.
Cambria’s upset tax sale is set for Sept. 14.
Ranck said about 1,600 properties will be available from across the county.
A full list is to appear in the Classified section of Wednesday’s editions of The Tribune-Democrat.
Current owners can remove their properties from the list before bidding starts on Sept. 14 by arranging payment of back taxes.
Otherwise, properties will transfer to the highest bidders above the level of delinquent taxes owed.
So, if you want to own the Galleria, you would need to offer at least $1.1 million – the value of delinquent taxes from 2018, 2019 and 2020.
The Galleria, which opened in 1992, has been through some ups and downs – mostly downs – in its recent history.
The center celebrated its 25th anniversary in October 2017, and within the next year learned that anchor stores Sears and Bon-Ton and out-parcel Toys R Us all would be closing.
Several other Galleria tenants closed or teetered in that direction thanks to parent-company struggles – even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Last March, Zamias Services Inc. announced that The Galleria, “despite rumors, is not closing.”
Then this past February, Zamias turned over property management to Spinoso Real Estate Group at the request of banks foreclosing on the mall, as our Russ O’Reilly reported.
Adar Johnstown Limited Liability Corp., based in Florida, has owned the 46-acre site at 500 Galleria Drive since 2014.
The Galleria has been slowly following the national trend for malls, driven by consumers doing more of their shopping online: less retail and more office space.
Loyal anchor Boscov’s has been joined by the likes of the Boy Scouts, Planet Fitness and the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
Despite its challenges, The Galleria has remained an important hub of community activity.
Seeing the mall sold to an organization eager to invest in the property and maximize its opportunities – for retail sales and other uses – would be welcome news.
