We urge Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas and the county commissioners to try to find a common ground to repair a rift that has widened in recent weeks.
The problems seemed to begin in the spring, when Thomas vented his frustrations with the budget he inherited in January, and boiled over last month, when concerns were raised about prohibited items found in the prosecutor’s office – a burning candle and beer cans.
“Somerset County can be liable for injuries caused by intoxicated employees,” the county’s Human Resources director, Jodi Lepley, wrote to Thomas.
“While you have supervisory responsibility for these employees under Section 1620 of the County Code, the county commissioners carry the liability insurance for them.”
Workplace alcohol use is “inconsistent with the behavior expected of employees ... and threatens the integrity of Somerset County,” Lepley added.
Thomas said drinking occurred when he and some members of his staff each had a can of beer in the office to mark the conclusion of a trial, and he doesn’t see any problem with staff drinking responsibly in the office after regular business hours “on special occasions.”
“I don’t disagree that it’s an issue if someone is intoxicated beyond the legal limit,” he said. “But it’s another thing if you are acting responsibly.”
Thomas added that the discovery was “overblown,” and as an elected official, the county’s alcohol policy doesn’t apply to him.
That may be the case, but as the county’s top law enforcement official, we would expect him to show better judgment.
The first-year district attorney campaigned that he would increase drug arrests in Somerset County, and he has been pushing to hire more staff to assist with investigations. Since April, Thomas has accused the board – Commissioners Gerald Walker, Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes – of focusing more on fiscal responsibility than solving crimes, and in recent weeks, the sides have exchanged several terse emails and letters, as our David Hurst reported.
Thomas said he’s been the target of “administrative harassment” through a series of memos, and commissioners have asked him to provide time sheets for his part-time staff, which other row office departments do. Thomas says he is not legally required to provide them.
He also placed a trail camera in his office due to suspicions that something had been “disturbed.”
Thomas made another push to bolster his staff on Monday, when he released a copy of a budget letter he sent to commissioners seeking to add six employees next year, which would nearly double his office’s spending plan to $1.3 million. He said this year’s $670,000 budget pales to similarly sized sixth-class counties in the region.
Hurst reported that Armstrong County, with a 10% smaller population than Somerset’s, has a budget of $1 million.
The two counties had similar caseloads in 2018.
Thomas noted that both Judges D. Gregory Geary and Scott Bittner will handle criminal cases next year, so prosecutors and staff will need to prepare for twice as many cases.
“It goes without saying, that more cases require more resources,” Thomas wrote to the board.
Both sides have expressed a willingness to talk things out.
“I’m happy to sit down and talk with the DA about any concerns he might have,” Solicitor Michael Barbera said.
Added Thomas: “If they have questions about how time is spent here, they can come over and see how the office runs. They can see what we do every day.”
As the board begins the process of developing its 2021 budget in the coming months, we urge both sides to focus on a workable solution going forward.
