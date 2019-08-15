Fifty years ago this week, nearly a half-million people descended on a dairy farm in Bethel, New York, for Woodstock, a music festival that shaped a generation.
The event, billed as “an Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music,” took place during a tumultuous time in American history.
The 1960s saw the assassinations of John Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., as well as the ongoing war in Vietnam.
With performances by more than 30 acts, including the likes of Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead, The Who and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Woodstock became a significant event in music history, as well as a defining moment for the the counterculture movement at the time.
Richard Burkert, chief executive officer of the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, was a recent high school graduate from Camp Hill, Cumberland County, when he attended Woodstock.
“In many ways, (Woodstock) shaped me and sent me in a couple different directions, all of which I’m grateful for,” said Richard Burkert, who was 17 at the time. “My search, at that point in my life, was for authenticity.
“It was an experience. We were kids. We were totally naive.”
After Woodstock, Burkert attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, taking a semester off to travel to such places as Amsterdam, Turkey and Germany.
For David Casker, then 22, being openly gay and liberal made him feel out of place in Johnstown in August 1969. At Woodstock, he felt he belonged.
“It was very easy, especially around Johnstown, to feel like you were alone in all those feelings of pro-civil rights, antiwar, pro-women, pro-gay,” he said.
“At Woodstock, it just felt like there were all these different people who were on the same wavelength, essentially. To me, my big takeaway from the event was that I’m not alone, there’s a real – I don’t know – Woodstock generation out there that’s moving away from the complacency of our parents’ generation. Not to criticize them, but they put up with too many things that we weren’t willing to put up with.
“Coming away from Woodstock, I felt a kind of – not power – but a kind of confidence that I could move ahead. Actually, what happened was wonderful things started falling into my life unexpectedly. It was almost like my confidence attracted good luck.”
Casker now gives tours at the Johnstown Flood Museum.
Thomas Kiffmeyer, a history professor at Morehead State University, said the views of the 1960s have changed over time.
He said the first group of ‘60s historians saw the decade “as being nothing but bad. My generation has been putting all these things together into a much more coherent picture of how Vietnam, and civil rights and questions of economic inequality all came together.”
In many ways, the political climate in the United States today is similar to that in the summer of 1969.
Perhaps our divided nation can learn a lesson from that three-day festival 50 years ago.
“I found a meaning,” attendee Kevin Rheden told The Associated Press.
“I knew everything was gonna be all right no matter what I did or where I was going to go. It wasn’t just my long hair or the clothes that I wore. It was something in my soul that I connected with other people. It’s a memory that I have and the older I get, things fade. But that feeling inside me has not left me.”
