Yet again, a rash of thefts has prompted police in the Johnstown area to remind people to keep their vehicles locked – and to make sure they don’t leave valuables and guns where criminals can get to them.
Thieves recently rifled through several parked vehicles in Brownstown and Westmont boroughs, as The Tribune-Democrat reported on March 2. Detective Dean West, of the West Hills Regional Police Department, said the culprits took wallets and money.
Then, between midnight and 4 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, a total of 11 vehicles were hit in Richland Township, as our Patrick Buchnowski reported on Wednesday. Small items and cash were taken. Thefts were reported across the township, meaning the thieves were probably traveling by vehicle.
In both cases, all the targeted vehicles had one thing in common – they had been left unlocked.
Richland Township police Detective Kevin Gaudlip said the spree in his department’s jurisdiction was unusual because the thieves didn’t bother to grab small change.
“They’re probably looking for guns and items that are valuable and cash,” Gaudlip said.
While police haven’t yet determined whether the same person or people are behind the thefts in the West Hills and those in Richland Township, the departments are working together to investigate the crimes. As usual, they are asking anyone who has any relevant information to call the Cambria County non-emergency number, 814-472-2100. The detectives are looking for surveillance footage that might help identify the thieves.
A quick glance through The Tribune-Democrat’s archives shows reports of similar cases on several occasions in recent years.
In May 2022, for example, six unlocked vehicles were ransacked in Upper Yoder Township. The thieves got away with a firearm, a purse and some cash.
Then-acting Chief John Blake said at the time that the thieves were “walking down the street, grabbing door handles. If they find one unlocked, they open the door and grab whatever they can. If the door is locked, they just keep moving.”
Perpetrators of one big spree in the fall of 2021 entered at least 82 vehicles across several Cambria County municipalities and made off with loose change, wallets, sunglasses and firearms.
On one night in October, a pair of thieves rode through Westmont Borough on bicycles, looking in car windows before opening doors, grabbing what was inside and pedaling away, West told The Tribune-Democrat at the time.
“This seems to happen on a regular basis,” West said then.
While police have not said that any guns were taken in the most recent spate of thefts, Gaudlip believes that the thieves were looking for guns and other items, and similar crimes in the past have contributed to the region’s pool of stolen firearms.
In one case from the 2021 spree, for example, police said a firearm taken from an unlocked vehicle in Geistown Borough was later recovered in Johnstown.
And in 2017, felony charges were filed in juvenile court against a gang of teenagers, mostly 14- and 15-year-olds, accused of entering more than 100 vehicles during a four-day summer crime spree in Richland, Stonycreek and Lower Yoder townships; Geistown, Brownstown, Dale and Westmont boroughs; and the Moxham section of Johnstown. Four of the vehicles were stolen, all of which had been left unlocked with the keys inside.
The list of stolen items also included electronics, money and several firearms, according to police, who said the teenagers took some of the stolen guns to the woods and fired shots.
One teenager was accused of firing shots at two houses in Richland Township as people slept inside.
Weeks after the spree, the stolen weapons had not been recovered, and police were expressing concern that they would eventually turn up at other crime scenes.
With crimes such as these back in the news, it’s up to everyone to take a few basic precautions to keep their property as safe as possible.
Gaudlip urged people to call the police if they spot an unfamiliar vehicle in their neighborhood at night, if their motion-detecting lights come on, or if they see a car’s lights come on to indicate that someone has opened a door.
Police and insurance companies have said the most basic step to ward off this type of thief is to keep vehicles locked.
It’s easy to park your car and walk away without remembering to lock it, so it’s worth taking a few extra seconds to check your door handle or to press the lock button on your key fob twice before continuing on your way.
One woman in Westmont Borough who lost money and gift cards from two cars in October 2021 told The Tribune-Democrat that she thought the cars had been locked.
“I’m just mad at myself,” she said.
At the time of the 2022 thefts in Upper Yoder Township, Blake suggested that area residents establish a routine of turning on their porch lights and making sure their homes and vehicles are locked at a regular time – 9 p.m. – every night.
Other important steps include rolling up your windows when your car is unattended, parking in well-lit areas, and making sure not to leave your keys in the ignition, according to experts such as the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
And, above all, don’t leave anything valuable or valuable-looking – not cellphones, not wallets or purses, not cash, not medication and especially not firearms – in your vehicle.
