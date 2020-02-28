Students attending a public school district in Pennsylvania are required to reside within that district’s boundaries.
Many area districts are forced to deal with residency issues, some resorting to sending tuition bills to families who are not adhering to the rules.
But this issue is complicated for districts and can be confusing for families, as a recent story by education reporter Josh Byers showed.
Richland Area has gone so far as to hire a private investigator to locate and confirm the residences of students who might be legally living elsewhere but taking classes there.
“Residency issues are becoming bigger and bigger,” solicitor Timothy Leventry said at a late-January meeting, when Richland’s school board made the move to an outside enforcer.
Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said district taxpayers pick up the education costs for students living there, and must also support those who are not legal residents but who are accessing learning materials, transportation or other district offerings.
“If you’re not a resident of the district, your child cannot go to the district,” Leventry said.
The news in Richland and elsewhere may have come as a shock to some families who were bending the rules without realizing it – or without knowing someone would be checking up on them.
“It’s an issue that we deal with regularly,” Central Cambria Superintendent Jason Moore said. “A lot of times, people are under the misconception that they can enroll in our district by using a relative’s address.”
Conemaugh Township Superintendent Thomas Kakabar added: “Usually, when we explain that if they are not legal residents of the district they will be billed for tuition, it rectifies the situation.”
The state Department of Education says residency is a requirement of public school attendance, and allows districts various means of confirming whether a student is technically a resident. But the department does urge district officials to be as understanding as possible when evaluating young people whose personal or family situations may be in flux due to financial hardship, parental divorce or other factors.
Prospective students also will be asked to verify their ages and confirm that they’ve got up-to-date immunization records.
Then, in terms of residency, the state lists acceptable documents as “a deed, a lease, utility bills, vehicle registration, driver’s license or Dept. of Transportation identification card,” adding that “a district may require that more than one form of residency confirmation be provided.”
And there are a few loopholes that may allow a student to enter or remain in a school district.
For example, students in foster care or living in halfway houses or group homes are entitled to enroll in the local school district – even if a parent or guardian legally resides elsewhere. A young person in this circumstance would be considered a “non-resident student,” according to the PA Public School Code.
And there are many times a student might be living with someone other than a parent – a grandparent or other relative, perhaps.
The person with the home in the district where the student would be attending school must be able to show that she or he has legal custody, or provide a sworn statement that the person caring for the minor is providing support without “compensation or gain,” and that the student will be there year-around, not just to attend school, and that other requirements such as age and immunization have been met, according to the education department.
This might happen when a family is in the pre-adoptive process, as one example, the state said.
Yes, the issue can become complicated.
And that’s why districts must take a no-nonsense approach – but with a pinch of compassion in the recipe for responding to residency concerns.
Greater Johnstown School District has in its halls a higher-than-normal number of transitional students – young people whose families stay in Johnstown for a while before moving on.
Superintendent Amy Arcurio told Byers that changes in the family dynamic is a factor her staffers must consider. So if officials are notified late in the calendar year that a student’s parents are splitting up and at least one of them is moving away, the student’s enrollment status isn’t changed until after the holidays – to allow for some normalcy in a challenging situation.
The state’s residency rules are in place for good reasons.
But districts have some latitude for judgment when enforcing those rules.
The Department of Education says: “School districts should be flexible in the documents required and should consider what information is reasonable in light of the family’s situation.”
Central Cambria’s Moore said: “We make it clear that our intent is not to throw any student out. We just need them to comply with the law out of fairness for the taxpayers and other students.”
